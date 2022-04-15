Dr. Lydia Segal is running for a seat on the Salida Hospital District board of directors.
Segal said she wants to keep the board going in the same direction it currently is, with a focus on high quality medicine delivered to patients in a timely fashion.
She said she wants to enhance and expand services in multiple ways. Approximately 25 percent of patients in the hospital district are older than age 65, and the hospital should consider hiring a geriatrician to cater to those individuals, Segal said.
In addition, she said she is interested in exploring a joint venture between the hospital and an assisted-living facility to enhance services for people in that population.
Segal said she is interested in expanding access to electronic medical records and telemedicine. She said a significant portion of information given to patients gets lost, and allowing people to access information through an electronic system would help them better understand the process and follow their plan of care.
Telemedicine can be a useful tool for patients who are comfortable with it, especially those who would have to travel a long distance to visit the hospital, Segal said. She said communicating through telemedicine is not a substitution for in-person care, but it can be used for preliminary or follow-up visits to streamline the process for both patients and doctors.
Besides those initiatives, Segal said the board should consider adding more specialists as needed and possibly create an expanded-hours walk-in clinic to better aid patients.
“With my medical background, I have a number of skill sets to bring to the table,” Segal said. She was a family practice physician for 35 years, served on many large health committees and founded a health maintenance organization.
Segal received a master of public health degree from John Hopkins University and a doctor of medicine degree from the University of Arizona. She also worked as a consultant for nonprofit organizations in developing countries.
Segal said her background as a physician exemplified the importance of tailoring care to people’s needs, while her experience with the health maintenance organization
