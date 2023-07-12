Darren Patterson Christian Academy has moved for a preliminary injunction in its ongoing case against Colorado Department of Early Childhood Director Lisa Roy.
The injunction would enjoin the CDEC from requiring DPCA to abide by the universal preschool program’s nondiscrimination provisions, denying DPCA participation in UPK because of its religious character and exercise and withholding or denying DPCA tuition reimbursement payments under the program.
According to the motion, DPCA’s counsel conferred with the Colorado Attorney General’s Office on July 5 and 6 regarding the motion and requested relief, and the Colorado AG’s office, representing the defendants, said the defendants opposed the motion.
The complaint, filed by the Alliance Defending Freedom of Arizona in June, alleges the Colorado Department of Early Childhood “is requiring religious preschools like Darren Patterson Christian Academy to forgo their religious character, beliefs, and exercise to participate” in the UPK program.
“(The UPK) program promises preschool tuition money for every 4-year-old in the state, and the Colorado Department of Early Childhood is supposed to recruit ‘as broad a range [of preschool providers] as possible,’” the motion reads. “Yet when Darren Patterson Christian Academy applied, the Department demanded assurances that the school does not ‘discriminate’ against anyone based on ‘religion,’ ‘sexual orientation,’ or ‘gender identity.’”
The school then wrote to the department to request a religious exemption, which was denied, “forcing the school and its families to choose between their religion and the universal preschool program. Recent Supreme Court rulings explain that the Department cannot put them to that choice.
“While the school welcomes students and families of all faiths and backgrounds, it cannot make those unqualified assurances because it limits employment to those who share its beliefs and aligns its policies about bathroom usage, dress codes, pronouns and student lodging with its religious beliefs about sexuality and gender.”
All employees “must agree to a ‘Lifestyle Statement,’ which requires them to be a ‘born-again Christian’ and to adhere to certain lifestyle requirements, including abstaining from any sexual activity outside of Biblical marriage.”
Their policy of hiring “co-religionists—i.e., those who share and live out the school’s beliefs” allows the school to believably teach its Christian beliefs and values, the motion says.
“The school’s religious beliefs guide more than its employment practices. For instance, the school believes and teaches that God created only two unique, immutable sexes—male and female—and it aligns internal policies accordingly,” it reads. “The school maintains sex-separated bathrooms and dress codes for boys and girls based on their biological differences and cannot agree to use pronouns that do not correspond to the person’s biological sex.”
The plaintiff’s motion argues that the Religion Clauses of the First Amendment allow religious schools like DPCA the freedom to make internal membership and employment decisions through the church autonomy doctrine and the ministerial exception.
On Feb. 17, a group of faith-based preschool providers and private organizations raised similar concerns to Gov. Jared Polis.
Defendant Lisa Roy, executive director of the Department of Early Childhood, then allegedly responded to the group by letter, claiming she could not “create an exemption” for faith-based providers.
However, in her response to DPCA’s own request for exemption, Roy noted the department had a partial exemption for preschools run by houses of worship that allows them to “reserve all or a portion of their (preschool) seats” for members of their congregations.
“This partial exemption,” the complaint argues, “does not help Darren Patterson Christian Academy because it is not a church, nor is it run by a church, and it does not have ‘members’ or a ‘congregation.’”
Preliminary injunctions are temporary relief that preserves the status quo until the courts decide on the merits of the case and often involve asking a court to prevent an opposing party from taking specific action or continuing a current course of action.
“First, the (UPK) Act contains a mechanism for individualized exemptions that permits the Department ‘to grant exemptions based on the circumstances underlying each application,’” the motion for injunction reads.
“Second, the Department cannot rely on a ‘broadly formulated’ interest in ‘equal treatment’ or in ‘enforcing its non-discrimination policies generally,’ but must establish a compelling interest ‘in denying an exception’ to Darren Patterson Christian Academy. … Third, the Department lacks any interest in policing the school’s speech.”
The Department of Early Childhood has not released a statement on the case and stated by email Monday after repeated inquiries that it does not comment on ongoing litigation.
