April Asbury, vice-president of Patient Care Services at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center recently announced HRRMC has been selected as a location for COVID-19 vaccination distribution when approved vaccines are made available.
While a vaccine has not been approved or authorized by the Food and Drug Administration, emergency use authorization of vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Inc. are scheduled to be discussed by the administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee in December.
When COVID-19 vaccines receive approval from the FDA and become available, Chaffee County will have a distribution system in place.
“We will be partnering closely with Chaffee County Public Health to ensure the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for vaccine administration are achieved,” Asbury said.
“We are prepared to receive and administer vaccines as soon as we receive our allotment,” she said.
Chaffee County Public Health director and incident command for COVID-19 Andrea Carlstrom said in a recent press release said, while a vaccine is on the horizon, it’s important to know that there will be three phases of distribution for different populations:
Phase one – Chaffee County will only be getting a small portion that will be for our community’s highest risk populations and our frontline healthcare workers.
Phase two – will most likely be for essential workers, as defined by the state, and higher-risk workers.
Phase three – will be for the general public.
Currently, the vaccines, while on the horizon and promising, are going to require two doses spaced 21-28 days apart. Each vaccinated individual should acquire immunity within a month’s time, Carlstrom said.
“Just because a vaccine is around the corner, it doesn’t mean that we are out of the woods yet. We are months away from a time when we can resume life as we once knew it, before the pandemic,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.