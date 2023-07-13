The Buena Vista High School 5th Quarter Teen Council, sponsored by Family and Youth Initiatives, created a local teen discount pass with the help and generosity of local businesses to encourage local youth to get out and about in their community by making things more affordable.
Businesses currently on the pass are: Sorelles, Mt. Antero Treasures, BV Roastery and The Midland Stop. Look for our teen discount pass flyer in the window. Stop in and get your discount today!
5th Quarter’s mission is to support teens to live substance free and elevate teen voice throughout the community. If you know a teen who might want to become part of this amazing group of teens, reach out to Dibby Olson.
If you would like to be on the discount pass to offer a teen discount, reach out to Dibby Olson and to find out more about FYI visit our website at chaffeecountyfyi.org
(0) comments
