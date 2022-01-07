The national Diabetes Prevention Program was developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and has been shown to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes in people with pre-diabetes.
Chaffee County Public Health is a CDC-recognized lifestyle change program and will offer DPP classes for free starting in late January in Buena Vista and Salida. For more information and to sign-up, call 719-530-2572.
Although we live in one of the healthiest counties and states in America, did you know that the current diabetes rate in Colorado would rank as the highest rate in America just 30 years ago? And that our County diabetes rate of 6.5%, combined with national pre-diabetic statistics, equate to at least 20% (3,800) of Chaffee County residents are either diabetic or pre-diabetic?
Pre-diabetes is a condition in which blood sugar levels are higher than normal, but not high enough for a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes. Progression from pre-diabetes to diabetes can take as little as five years. Approximately 90% of those with pre-diabetes remain unscreened or undiagnosed. Several risk factors increase a person’s risk of pre-diabetes, including:
o Being overweight.
o Being physically active less than three times per week.
o Having a parent, brother or sister with type 2 diabetes.
o Being over the age of 40.
o Being a man.
o If you’re a woman, having a history of gestational diabetes.
Pre-diabetes is real so know where you stand. You can find out if you are at-risk for pre-diabetes by taking the online risk test at DoIHavePrediabetes.org and a blood test can also confirm. “Genetics may load the gun” but lifestyle and diet help pull the trigger.
The sooner you make healthy changes, the better your chances to reverse pre-diabetes. While you may have a predisposition to type 2 diabetes, you are not predestined and you are not alone.
Participants in the local Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) have this to share:
“My spouse joined me in the 16+ sessions to learn about and help support our lifestyle changes at home. Amazingly, she lost weight throughout the sessions and in the same amount that I did – we each lost 30 pounds.”
When asked “what keeps you coming to Diabetes Prevention Program classes”, participants share: Supportive accountability from the group, ideas about practical eating habits and how to overcome challenges, how to track my daily food and exercise, awesome support from the Lifestyle Coach, healthier grocery shopping habits and it’s fun and it works.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.