Chaffee County Public Health’s (CCPH) Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) announced they will be adding local fitness expert; Jon Fritz BA, CDCES, CES; to enhance physical activity during Fall classes in Salida and Buena Vista. Jon brings 25 years of both community and healthcare related health and wellness experience to the experienced DPP Lifestyle Coaches.
He will offer educational and active programming opportunities for DPP participants. CCPH’s DPP is a national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-recognized lifestyle change program offered locally for free starting August 29 th in Buena Vista and Salida and on zoom.
For more information and to sign-up, call 719-539-4510.
“On a regular basis, I hear about how this program is life-changing from participants and healthcare providers. Considering it is free and offers multiple options on locations and in-person versus hybrid, we hope to remove barriers for the general public to commit to these amazing lifestyle change classes,” says Andrea Carlstrom, Director of Chaffee County Public Health.
Prediabetes is a condition in which blood sugar levels are higher than normal, but not high enough for a diagnosis of Type 2 diabetes. Progression from prediabetes to diabetes can take as little as five years. Approximately 90% of those with pre-diabetes remain unscreened or undiagnosed. Several risk factors increase a person’s risk of prediabetes, including:
- Being overweight.
- Being physically active less than three times per week.
- Having a parent, brother or sister with type 2 diabetes.
- Being over the age of 40.
- Being a man.
- If you’re a woman, having a history of gestational diabetes.
Prediabetes is real so know where you stand. You can find out if you are at-risk for prediabetes by taking the online risk test at DoIHavePrediabetes.org or an HA1c or blood glucose test can also confirm. Contact CCPH at: 719-530-2572 for free HA1c testing or come to the annual Embracing Aging Expo at the Fairgrounds on Sept. 8. The sooner you make healthy changes, the better your chances to reverse pre-diabetes. While you may have a predisposition to Type 2 diabetes, you are not predestined and you are not alone.
When asked what keeps them coming back to Diabetes Prevention Program classes, participants pointed to supportive accountability from the group, practical eating habits and how to overcome challenges, how track daily food and exercise, awesome support from the Lifestyle Coach and healthier grocery shopping habits.
“I have struggled with my weight since I was a child. Getting the information about why my body was resistant and what is going on inside has helped me make better choices. I have lost 65pounds (over 25% of my body weight) and reduced my HA1C from 7.4 to 5.1,” one participant shared. “I feel so much better. I attribute the success of this program to the excellent information from the classes, the support of the other participants, and continuing to track my food, water, and exercise daily.”
“My spouse joined me in the 16+ sessions to learn and support our lifestyle changes at home,” said another. “Amazingly, she lost weight throughout the sessions and in the same amount that I did – we each lost 30lbs!”
