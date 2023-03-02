Board-certified dermatologist and dermatopathologist Sophia Rangwala, M.D., FAAD, has joined the medical staff at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Rangwala will see patients in the Dermatology Clinic, located on the third floor of the Outpatient Pavilion on HRRMC’s main campus in Salida.
“We have seen a significant increase in demand for dermatological care at our facility since opening our Dermatology clinic in June of 2022,” said HRRMC CEO Bob Morasko. “Dr. Rangwala is a highly-skilled physician, and we are delighted to have her join Dr. Echols in providing the highest quality care to our patients in the region.”
Rangwala attended medical school at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, and went on to complete her residency in dermatology at the University of Colorado-Denver in Aurora.
Dr. Rangwala also completed her fellowship in dermatopathology from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Md. Her medical training in both dermatology and dermatopathology allows her to approach patient needs from both a clinical and a microscopic perspective.
For more information, or to make an appointment with Rangwala, call the HRRMC Dermatology Clinic at 719-530-2000 or visit hrrmc.com/services/dermatology
