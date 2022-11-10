The Colorado Department of Corrections announced on November 10 that Executive Director Dean Williams will be transitioning out of his role with CDOC on Dec. 2. Williams served CDOC for four years, guiding the department through the COVID-19 pandemic and implementing programs to support pro-social skill building, education, and training for incarcerated individuals.
“We are grateful to Dean Williams for his dedicated service and thank him for his work on behalf of the Department of Corrections" said Governor Jared Polis. "His work has been a part of our commitment to reduce recidivism and improve public safety, and we wish Dean well in his future endeavors.”
Williams was appointed to the Executive Director role in January 2019. Prior to joining CDOC, he served as the Commissioner of Corrections in Alaska, overseeing community jails, halfway houses, pretrial and sentenced facilities, probation, parole, and pre-trail efforts in the state.
“It has been the honor of a lifetime to be the Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Corrections. I am very grateful to Governor Polis for choosing me to lead the DOC these past four years,” Williams said. “I have been blessed to work with wonderful leaders across state agencies, state legislators, local law enforcement, incredible community partners and most importantly our dedicated CDOC staff. I have the deepest respect for all of the CDOC team who serve with honor every day in the face of intensely challenging but rewarding work. While I will be stepping aside from the Department, Colorado will always have a special place in my heart.”
CDOC will conduct a search process and announce an Interim Executive Director prior to Williams’ departure.
