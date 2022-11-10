Colorado Department of Corrections

The Colorado Department of Corrections announced on November 10 that Executive Director Dean Williams will be transitioning out of his role with CDOC on Dec. 2. Williams served CDOC for four years, guiding the department through the COVID-19 pandemic and implementing programs to support pro-social skill building, education, and training for incarcerated individuals.

“We are grateful to Dean Williams for his dedicated service and thank him for his work on behalf of the Department of Corrections" said Governor Jared Polis. "His work has been a part of our commitment to reduce recidivism and improve public safety, and we wish Dean well in his future endeavors.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.