In their first game of the season, the Buena Vista Demons beat the Coal Ridge titans 41-0. Though originally set to scrimmage Pagosa, Monte and Del Norte, they were able to pick up a game to fill out the schedule.
The Demons ran 448 yards in the game, including a 69-yard touchdown run from Tray Cardwell and a 94-yard touchdown run from Eli Schuknecht in the first quarter. Head coach Matt Flavin said he’s very pleased with the group.
“We have a little experience returning, but not much, so we were proud of our performance,” he said. “Still plenty to work on, but we will stay the course and keep getting better.”
Experience, he said, is something they work on “week to week” to give the players game-like situations, and they focused on fundamentals.
“Coach Drawbridge pushes tackling technique every week, as well sa the offense pushing blocking,” he said. “Like Coach D says, close games are won by tackling and blocking. We are improving every minute. It is a cool thing to watch.”
Though the team has newer players, Flavin said the veteran players are engaged on the field and helping to coach.
“We have some young fellas up front, but some of our veterans are doing a great job leading the position to give our guys a chance to get first downs,” he said. “Our veterans experience and help coaching on the field has helped us get better.”
The Demons will play the Salida Spartans at BVHS on Friday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. There will be a Back to School Bash before the game.
“We all love rivalry games,” Flavin said. “We need to get a lot better this week to give ourselves a chance to compete with the experienced Salida squad. They return a lot of good players, upfront especially. Their coaching staff does a good job with their guys. We are going to try and match that. Hopefully we can and make it a good game.”
