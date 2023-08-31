Buena Vista took home another win from their Aug. 25 non-league game against the Salida Spartans, 22-0.
The score stayed steady at 0-0 until the 3rd quarter, with a 76-yard touchdown, as well as a 13-yard touchdown from senior Caleb Camp and a 13-yard touchdown pass in the 4th.
Coach Matt Flavin said that the team still has a lot of work to do as they continue into their season.
“Mental mistakes,” he said, “but having so many new faces, there is a lot of room for improvement.”
A mid-game rainstorm brought an additional challenge for both teams.
“Salida played really hard and were really tough,” Flavin said. “You can tell it is the beginning of the season for both teams. Our guys took advantage of a couple of mistakes and snuck out the W.”
The 22-0 win against Salida was also the Demons’ second shutout game, after topping Coal Ridge 41-0. Flavin said he’s proud of how their defense played.
“Defense grinded it out and didn’t break,” he said. “Again, we can improve but it was a good step in the right direction.”
Despite the challenge, Flavin said the home-field win in front of a big BV crowd was a highlight.
“It’s always nice to get a win, even when we might not have played our best,” he said. “Kids love (the local rivalry), the community loves it, coaches and parents mostly love it!”
The Demons’ next game will take them on the road against Basalt on Friday, Sept. 1, who also come into the non-league game with a 2-0 record.
“We enjoyed the win, now we have to take on a very tough Basalt team,” Flavin said. “Need to clean up some things, so we can compete.”
