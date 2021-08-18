Residential construction in Buena Vista is happening just about everywhere you look.
Demand for housing has been on a steady increase for years.
Housing construction, described as one of BV’s three pillars of economic growth by town treasurer Michelle Stoke, continues to be a local industry characterized by vigorous activity.
“It’s kind of been a bear with how busy everyone is – plumbers and everything’s just a challenge right now,” said John Crum, who’s working to complete four townhouse units at Evans and Pine streets.
Crum said three of the units are already rented and he hopes to fill more of the lot to the north across from Collegiate Commons with similar units. An employee said that the units are intended as workforce housing.
“You see the restaurants around town that are reducing their operations. I can see it, you know, it’s hard to find employees for construction or anything,” Crum said.
As reported in recent editions of The Times, rising home and land prices and a shortage of affordable housing have been perennial concerns in Buena Vista for quite some time.
Help wanted signs abound and small business owners struggle with being short-staffed.
So it would seem that Fading West’s The Farm phase 2, off Railroad Avenue less than a mile south of where Crum’s townhouses are nearing completion, can’t spring up fast enough.
Fading West CEO Charlie Chupp also said that deed restrictions would come into play in an effort to keep housing at The Farm affordable.
In the 5 weeks since The Times reported on The Farm phase 2, the first five-plex appears complete and two detached units have been erected. The foundation for another five-plex has been established.
Development at The Farm will presumably accelerate upon completion of Fading West’s modular housing unit manufacturing project out at Gregg Drive and Rodeo Road, The Factory. The Factory’s target finish date is mid-October.
Beyond the 77 apartment units that Chupp plans to install as part of The Farm phase 2, local developer Alex Telthorst has also discussed the possibility of purchasing units issued from The Factory.
Telthorst will soon have a hearing with the Buena Vista board of trustees regarding his application to annex a property into town limits and develop a new subdivision.
The property is 1.4 miles west of U.S. 24 on CR 306, up West Main Street. It’s a little less than 8 acres in size, said Telthorst.
“It’s an R3 development, so relatively dense,” he said. “Something that’s definitely for people who want to live and work here, more than have a second home here.”
His proposed neighborhood plan includes 114 units and several possible garage apartments, or accessory dwelling units, as they’re called in planning and zoning parlance.
Deed restrictions are also part of Telthorst’s plan.
“In our agreement with the town, a third of these units are going to be deed-restricted from being allowed to be short-term rentals. So they can be long-term, second home or primary residences only,” he said.
“That’s the lever that the town’s pulling right now,” he said. “I think what they’re asking for is reasonable and it’s all they can do and I don’t know how to protect more of the units from the current price scheme.”
Telthorst said neither market forces and incentives nor government policies are guaranteeing affordable workforce housing, from his perspective as a developer.
“If Charlie’s (Chupp of Fading West) middle units are $265 (thousand), up from $175 in the beginning. That’s barely over cost – it might not even be cost. And those guys are mission-driven and really trying to do the right thing. When they raised their prices last month, I was just like good for you, because people are just buying and flipping the stuff anyway.
“It’s a BV problem, Colorado, it’s a nationwide problem. People moving from high-cost areas to lower-cost areas, or even high-cost areas to medium-cost areas that are turning them into high-cost areas. I don’t think it’s a problem that the private sector can solve,” he said.
Telthorst’s proposal materials cite Chaffee County’s housing needs assessment report of 2016. This report, and the town’s comprehensive plan from the year before, both observe a lack of affordable housing in Buena Vista.
More recent trends in increasing interest in the area, housing demand and property prices have compounded the findings of the report and the problems noted in the comprehensive plan, he said.
The comprehensive plan states, “Local government has discussed options of how to ensure affordable housing is provided. Of the options discussed, most support has been voiced for revising the Land Use Code to include affordable housing policies. These policies include the concept of inclusionary zoning which requires developers to provide actual affordable housing when the new development is built, pay fees, or provide land for the construction of affordable housing.”
“Of the households earning less than $35,000 per year (51% of total population in the year 2000), one-third have left the county, replaced by newly arrived high-income residents. These low-wage local workers are the engine of the tourism economy, Chaffee County’s primary economic driver,” said the housing needs assessment report issued the next year.
The same report noted that “new homes in South Main in Buena Vista are priced above $450,000 to over $600,000.”
Two new homes are in progress on South Main Street, while phase 2 of residential development remains in the planning stages.
Another of the larger empty lots inside town limits lies south of Buena Vista High School off Marquette Avenue. Three signs on the property say “Coming Soon,” encouraging interested parties to reserve residential building sites.
The broker listed on the signs, Julie Kersting of BV’s First Colorado Land Office, declined to comment when contacted.
“What I understand is that the new owners of the property were considering a development, but that it has not gained any traction yet. So I believe they are just trying to sell the whole parcel again, unless something changes. So for now, this isn’t a project moving forward,” said Jeff Post, broker/owner at First Colorado’s Salida office.
More single-family dwellings at Buena Vista’s new base price point of $400k and up are being constructed on the northeast side of town. This is Telthorst’s neighborhood, where he said he’s helped house some of Chupp’s people.
“I’ve got two of their new managers in my apartment and then we’re moving into a new house and we’re renting the other house to them as well,” he said.
Meanwhile, in the area of Telthorst’s proposed annex zone, the Sunset Vista neighborhood continues to grow and attract developer proposals, spreading south toward the historic Buena Vista Rodeo Grounds.
The growth statistics become more difficult to track outside the town limits, however.
Building permit statistics collected by the town show 268 total permits year-to-date in Buena Vista with 35 single-family dwellings. The total permits in unincorporated Chaffee County during the same time, January through June of 2021, number 965, with 75 single-family dwellings.
Absent in the statistics are zip codes, to measure growth outside town limits, or more detailed breakdowns of building types, to track multi-family dwellings.
“The contracts report only tracks the county as a whole and we do not have a way to filter this down to just BV,” said Rachael VanDyke, permit technician and preparer of reports for the county on building permits.
She said the building reports contain a section specific to BV, showing this year and last.
“The rest of our reports are a combination of all jurisdictions within Chaffee County (Salida, Buena Vista, Poncha Springs and unincorporated Chaffee County),” she said.
While housing construction continues at a pace limited only by availability of materials and labor, the growth of housing as a matter of a detailed, comprehensive picture, and one that includes areas beyond the town limits, would require a significant amount of study and analysis.
