With the arrival of the summer solstice comes an eager anticipation of activities and pursuits only available when the sun has reached its northern apogee.
For this angler, it means that the snow on the north faces and chutes of the high peaks will be shedding their precious water and the alpine lakes will soon be thawed and open.
As they warm, the cycle of life from vegetation to bugs to the trout blooms and swells with activity. My favorite game is almost back in town.
For myself, the finest moments in this sport are watching a cutthroat trout leisurely swim up through clear water and take a fly off the surface.
It is life at its metaphysical best and experiencing it justifies hiking or OHVing for miles, risking electrical storms and large mammal encounters or missing meals and appointments to scratch the itch.
My teachers always noted on my report cards that I was a bit of a daydreamer. Their terms were a tad more colorful, like “lacks focus for completing tasks” or “While very creative, his ideas are often challenged by reality.”
Actually, in reality that time has always been taken up with planning and anticipating the next opportunity to do my favorite things.
In my younger ski days, all of the other facets I experienced in the sport, like training, practicing, competing, even sunny days on the mountain with friends were just marking time until the next time I got to ski powder.
With fly fishing, most of the year is spent on the river, the reservoirs, creeks and lakes guiding or learning how to be more successful on them.
In the back of my mind though, a good chunk of my creativity is somewhere around 12,000 feet on the bank of a crystal clear, blue alpine lake.
There is something visceral and primal about the durable satisfaction and peace of mind that comes from time spent in such places.
This week, the gear gets switched over, fluids checked and bolts are tightened on the Jeep. The backpack is refilled and restocked with everything needed to be self-sufficient, flies are tied and boxes restocked rods and reels scrutinized and weather patterns analyzed. All is made ready.
Here in the Upper Arkansas River valley lays an abundance of these waters to visit. Between the peaks above Leadville and those just south of Salida above U.S. Highway 50, 40 high lakes that hold fish can be found.
Some require an overnight visit to attain, but many are either a moderate hike (less than 2 miles one way) or a short walk from where the vehicle is parked.
This can lead to the unexpected. On back to back trips last year, we hiked and fished all day without encountering another person on one day, then found a beach party complete with a cabana and sound system at another. It helps to pack your sense of humor and remember that the fish don’t care.
In the coming weeks, it’s out the door early each day to visit several of them. The purpose is to assess how the fish faired through the winter; which lakes, if any, winter-killed and get some conditioning for the lungs and legs.
This will be Trout the lab’s first chance to visit these places, doing several miles to my one and sleeping deep on the drive home.
In the majority of them, you’ll find the closest thing we have to the Colorado state fish, the greenback subspecies of the cutthroat trout (original native trout of the Rockies).
Not surprisingly, most come away with the opinion that this is a singular fish, as stunning in color and pattern as any other creature on the planet.
Others hold the eastern brook trout (a transplant from Appalachia), a few have Arctic grayling (you can guess where it is from) and a very few have true golden trout (not surprisingly, a transplant from California).
While all of them are beautiful fish and worthy targets for the angler, most of us find there is something very special about the hypnotic visual of seeing the cutts come to the surface for your offering.
Whether large or small, that dignified, committed rise to the fly is sure to leave a mark on anyone and is a very special moment in a sport full of them. It always leaves me daydreaming for more.
I look forward to seeing some of you on the water and up on the trail.
Stuart is head guide for ArkAnglers fly fishing guide service and an internationally recognized artist. His artwork can be viewed at AVDI Gallery in Buena Vista and at viewgallery.com
