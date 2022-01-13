The Peak to Peak Pickleball Club has secured a grant through the Daniels Fund toward their ongoing project to construct six new pickleball courts at the River Park adjacent to the tennis courts.
The Daniels Fund has approved a $45,000 grant application to support the new courts, said a press release from the club.
Established by cable television pioneer Bill Daniels, the Daniels Fund is a private charitable foundation dedicated to making life better for the people of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
“The town is most appreciative of the Daniels Fund contribution, which will be a huge help in getting this shovel-ready and much needed project fully funded and completed,” said Earl Richmond, Buena Vista Recreation special projects manager.
“With other great help of the town of Buena Vista, Chaffee County, the NextFifty Initiative, Chaffee County Women Who Care, Monarch Community Outreach, High Country Bank, Sangre de Cristo Electric Cooperative and many individuals, we are really getting close and hope to see the new courts become a reality for the community in 2022,” said club president Jennifer Eggleston.
Leonard Davis, committee chair for the club’s new courts project, said the Daniels Fund money would ensure the completion of the concrete slab this spring. He noted that two other grant applications are in the works.
“If we get the grants that we’re hoping for, we’ll be in a position to go ahead and finish it up this summer,” he said.
