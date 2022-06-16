Eleventh Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley has remedied the suspension of her license to practice law.
Her status on the Colorado Supreme Court attorney search is currently listed as active.
Stanley’ license to practice law in Colorado was temporarily suspended June 1, after she failed to provide the Office of Attorney Regulation with proof of a required 45 credit hours of coursework.
The deadline for providing the proof of course work was May 31.
Her license was reinstated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.