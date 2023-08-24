The Salida Cyclones, a county summer club swim team, took 2nd place at the Summer League State Competition in early August. The competition, held in Fort Morgan from August 4 to August 6, brought 16 teams together to compete.
Coach Michelle Walker said she was amazed by her team.
“Our team is pretty young,” she said. “We don’t have a lot of older teenagers. These are elementary school and some middle school kids, and they are really good competitors.”
The Cyclones’ 31 athletes scored a total of 2055 points.
“They brought it,” Walker said. “The winning team had more swimmers. Our kids were swimming more events, so I think that’s what why we were so close (in score). Our kids are hard workers and they're diverse swimmers. They know more than their favorite stroke and they really got a lot of points.”
BV swimmer Alexis Davis got involved when she was young, and though she took a few seasons off she came back this year a strong swimmer.
“This was her first year back, and she was just more driven,” Walker said. “She's gone from that little girl who was going to do this for fun to big-girl competitiveness. … She likes the long distance, she’s not a sprinter.”
One of Davis’ goals for her future swims includes breaking the top three in her races and improving her skills. In addition to breaststroke, she plans to improve her butterfly and take it to meets.
Davis, 13, swam in three individual events and two relays. The breaststroke was her specialty, and she took 4th in the 200m breaststroke race. She also took home a Personal Best in the race.
“Before her race she was excited. She had told me, ‘It's my last race of the season. I am going to leave everything in the pool.’ And she did,” Walker said. “She had everyone on the coach's bench on their feet cheering.”
Walker said she was impressed by Davis’ performance throughout the whole season, as well.
“I'm proud of her. It was really impressive, and she's a very coachable person,” she said. “Throughout the season, when I gave her criticism, she ate it up and she changed.”
Beyond the competition, Walker said the team brings kids together to make new friends.
“The kids really enjoy going to the meets. It’s like an all-day picnic party,” she said. “Everyone has a friend on our team.”
It also offers swimmers the chance to learn more about water safety.
“I’m confident that even our kids who have just one season could swim their way out of an emergency,” Walker said. “People think of swim team as just going fast. They spend so much time on the water and they gain so many skills that are not necessarily competition skills. Some of them are just water skills that really just make them safer.”
Though the team practices in Salida, swimmers from throughout Chaffee County are welcome and encouraged to join. Walker hopes to broaden the team and bring more BV swimmers to the water.
“Alexis and her brother Declan were the only BV representatives on our team this past season, and we hope to change that,” Walker said. “BV swimmers used to make up a much more significant portion of our roster!”
“It’s hard work, but it’s worth it,” Davis said. “It gives you something fun to do in the summer that doesn’t make you sweat, at least not that you can tell.”
The team is open to people between the ages of 6 and 18. All participants must be able to pass the Red Cross Learn-to-Swim Level 3 assessment or show equivalent proficiency. Those interested in joining should email team manager Scott Sandell at ssandell62@gmail.com. Their next summer season starts at the beginning of April 2024.
