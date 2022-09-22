The Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies are conducting the Fall Festivals high-visibility DUI enforcement period through Oct. 24.
There were 190 traffic fatalities in June, July and August in Colorado. Of those, 63 or 33 percent involved an impaired driver, according to a CDOT press release. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, there were 1,577 DUI arrests during heightened DUI enforcement periods.
“A night of fun will never be worth ruining your future or stealing someone else’s. DUI enforcement is not about a citation – it’s a commitment we make to save lives,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol.
Preliminary data shows the recent Labor Day enforcement period concluded with 586 arrests from 109 participating agencies. The agencies with the highest number of arrests were the Colorado State Patrol (114), Colorado Springs Police Department (72), Denver Police Department (71) and Aurora Police Department (35).
During enforcement periods, drivers may see sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and additional law enforcement on duty dedicated to impaired driving enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.