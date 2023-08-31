The BVHS cross-country team had their first meet on Saturday, Aug. 26. More than a dozen teams came to compete, with BV bringing 3 girls and 6 boys.
“Saturday's cross country meet was this team's first chance to set the bar,” said coach Mallory Brooks. “They were told to run conservatively, with each mile feeling in control and progressively faster, and they did just that.”
Though the girls’ team has three strong runners, they need four to score as a team. Brooks has been having her students recruit an additional runner.
“That’s a hard hurdle to get over,” she said. “More than half the team are freshmen and we have no seniors, so I consider this a young team. Most might think that isn’t ideal, but I see this as an opportunity to build. These freshmen are so strong, and they’re just getting started.
The racers came down the finish line chute with “plenty of energy and gas in the tank,” which Brooks said was phenomenal.
“It means they each ran a smart, controlled race,” she said. “It shows they know not to get caught up in the adrenaline of the competition.”
Moving forward, Brooks plans to have her runners push more and continue to “build a strong mileage base while pushing speedwork.”
“First, they had to show they have a confident hand on the throttle, and that they aren’t just stomping the pedal to the metal,” Brooks said.
This year’s Regionals race will run at the Meadows in BV.
