Trail users joined in celebration with Buena Vista Singletrack Coalition and Black Burro Bikes on July 22 on the grand opening of a new trail, Crank ‘n Hammer.
Meeting up at Black Burro Bikes, trail runners took off with Jason Maher of BVSC at 10 a.m. for a clockwise loop on Camp Elevation and Crank ‘n Hammer.
At 11 a.m., a group of bicyclists led by Craig Daigle, also of BVSC, took off on a counterclockwise loop. Afterward, both groups met up at Black Burro Bikes to relax and enjoy a cold drink.
Also a member of the BVSC board, Black Burro Bikes owner Lindsey Lighthizer was all too happy to have the bike shop host the event and offered half off draft beer at the shop for anyone who bought a BVSC pint glass.
“We think the addition of a new trail is fantastic and hope to see more built in the near future,” Lighthizer said.
“We had a good turnout,” Maher said afterward. “I think there were about 10 of us out running and probably 15 to 20 out riding today. Good to see a lot of people come out for the first day.”
Crank ‘n Hammer is given a blue-green rating as a beginner-intermediate trail. It connects to the north end of Camp Elevation South and hooks into Fistful of Dollars about a half mile from the Camp Elevation-Fistful of Dollars split. Maher is hopeful to get signs for the trail added soon.
The trail stretches to about 2.6 miles – a half mile longer than the BVSC originally planned, Maher explained. Changes and reroutes in the building process gave the trail a little extra distance.
“Still kind of working out a few of the fine tuning details, widening a few sections and getting around some of the more tricky, rocky obstacle sections, but overall it’s come together really nice,” Maher said. “I’m really pleased with the turnout and how everything’s looking so far.”
Amongst the running group was Matthew Torrens, set to start his freshman year at Buena Vista High School this fall. Torrens appreciated the challenge offered by the new trail.
“It was a really hot day, so running it was okay, but if it was cooler, I could probably enjoy it better,” he said. “But it was a good run. I think this was my first one running 10 miles.”
Normally leading a running group of his own, Brad Trathen said he would most likely be taking his group to Crank ‘n Hammer in the near future.
“It was long and it was hot, but it was really nice,” he said. “The trail was well built. It had some fun sections to it.”
While some in the riding group decided to take different path, Brandon Ove made a point of riding to Crank ‘n Hammer to see what the new trail was like.
“It was pretty cool. I like it,” he said. “It definitely needs to get hard packed; I can tell it’s new. There’s a lot of loose stuff. But it’s pretty fun.”
Crank ‘n Hammer originated from the project Trail Forge, a joint effort of Deerhammer Distillery and Eddyline Brewery that raised $25,000 for the new trail. Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado began work on Crank ‘n Hammer on Mother’s Day weekend this year, building the first section on the north end of the trail. Shortly after, the BVSC’s contractor, Taylor Boone of Elevations Excavation, worked on the southern portion of the trail. BVSC volunteers took care of the rest.
According to Deerhammer founder and owner Lenny Eckstein, four barrels of Trail Forge have been used so far with six still aging in the warehouse. The next barrel has already been selected and should be ready to hit the shelves at Deerhammer and Eddyline by September.
“The intention from the very beginning of this Trail Forge collaboration project was to create this stuff to raise meaningful funds for the BV Single Track Coalition, so that new trails could be added to BV’s existing trail network,” Eckstein said. “There’s so much potential here!”
Though he wasn’t able to make it for the grand opening, Eckstein did get to visit Crank ‘n Hammer on July 25 and experience it for himself.
“It rides really well in both directions and gives some terrific views of quintessential BV topography,” he said. “I mean, the crew at Deerhammer and Eddyline kinda did the easy part by just doing what we do and making super tasty beverages, but it’s so cool to see such a fun new trail come together through all the hard work from the BV Single Track Coalition and the various trail organizations, and a decent amount of funds generated by the sale of the Trail Forge bottles.”
Both businesses are excited to continue this project, Eckstein added, and they hope to raise more money from the remaining barrels to add another new trail.
Maher is happy to see the end result of this collaborative project and praises the volunteers for their work, and Eddyline and Deerhammer for their support and funding.
“We reached our budget with the contractor, and BVSC was only here for a weekend, so we kind of scrambled to pick up the pieces but had great community support and had some great volunteer days, a lot of hard, sweaty hours spent cutting trail,” Maher said. “I’m going to thank everybody who did come out and help us out because it truly would not have happened without our volunteers.”
