With summer coming to a close, Colorado’s black bears will spend up to 20 hours each day trying to pack on the pounds as they prepare for winter. It is critical that people are vigilant and proactive in the coming months to remove all attractants from outside homes and campsites to prevent conflicts and encounters with bears.
BV district wildlife manager Kevin Madler encouraged local homeowners and recreators to make use of colorado Parks and Wildlife’s resources and learn about backcountry bear-safe strategies.
“It’s trash security, taking in birdfeeders,” he said. “One I want to emphasize, because we’ve had it locally, is to lock your car door. It’s pretty simple, but every year I have bears in cars.”
The bears, entering hyperphagia, are driven to consume around 20,000 calories each day to build up fat reserves. CPW compares the intake to a fast food order of 20 chicken sandwiches, 10 large orders of french fries, 10 soft drinks and 10 milkshakes.
Bears in Chaffee, Lake and Park counties
In 2022, Chaffee County saw 31 bear reports, 18 sightings and one bear relocation. Of the 10 cases involving property damage, 7 named trash as the attractant. Neighboring county Park saw 51 reports and 23 sightings, and Lake had 7 reports and 7 reports and 4 sightings, along with one euthanization.
“We've been living with bears and Chaffey County for a long time. It's nothing new, but they move around and when one's in the neighborhood, you got to be prepared” Madler said. “So I think the message, having an awareness I think definitely helps.”
Colorado Parks and Wildlife reports that more than half of the bear incident reports filed in 2022 occured in August, September and October. Reported conflicts most often stem from attractants like trash, bird seed, pet food and barbecue grills. When bears become too comfortable around people, CPW says, they can destroy property or even become a threat to human safety.
Black bears’ natrual diet consists of berries, fruits, nuts, plants and grasses that grow in the foothills and forests. When those sources dry up, a bear’s drive to find food can overcome its fear of humans.
“Research shows that bears prefer natural sources of food. But they will seek out sources of human-provided food if it’s available which can become dangerous to humans,” said CPW Northwest Region Senior Wildlife Biologist Brad Banulis. “Preventing bears from relying on human food sources takes a community effort, and it's important that we all take proactive steps to limit human food sources in order to avoid any possible conflicts with bears and bear-proof our homes.”
While large portions of the state saw abundant rainfall in spring and summer, leading to ample food production, bears will still be more active in the coming months as they seek out their winter calories, pushing some to venture toward homes and campsites.
“It’s also common to see more bears in town,” Madler said. “A big part of that is all the fruit trees we have that are going to ripen up. We’ll pull bears into town, and that’s one of the reasons. … It’s common for bears to travel waterways, up and down creek bottoms. If you’re living near a creek bottom or along those riparian corridors, it’s pretty common to have bear activity, so just have some extra awareness.”
USFS implements Food Storage Order
The USFS also implemented a food storage order for the Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands. The order prohibits possessing or leaving unattended food (items intended for human or animal consumption), any refuse from preparation or consumption of said items or other bear attractants (i.e. bird feeders, cooking equipment, personal care products and coolers) unless they are stored properly.
Attractants should be:
- Stored in a hard-sided vehicle or camper;
- Stored inside a securable container or vehicle constructed of a solid, non-pliable material without any cracks, openings, lids, hinges or open windows that would allow a bear to gain entry;
- Suspended at least ten feet above the ground and four feet from any tree, post or other vertical support; or
- Being eaten, prepared for eating or transported in a motor vehicle.
The order, issued Aug. 25, is effective immediately and will remain in place through June 5, 2028, unless otherwise rescinded. Visit igbconline.org for information on approved storage containers. The USDA and USFS also provide bear-proof storage lockers within several developed campsites, which are available for campers during their stay.
“They’re becoming smarter as we get better dumpsters and bear-proof trash cans,” Madler said. “Bears are opportunistic, so they’re figuring out new ways.”
For more information on bears in Colorado, visit cpw.state.co.us/bears or visit www.fs.usda.gov/visit/know-before-you-go/bears. If you have questions or need to report bear problems, call your nearest CPW office.
Become Bear Aware
Colorado Parks and Wildlife offers a number of resources to help Coloradans stay bear aware. Bear-proofing tips for the home include securing garbage and cleaning cans regularly, keeping garage doors closed and securing pet food and stock feed and taking down bird feeders for bear-heavy months.
Don’t allow bears to become comfortable near homes. If a bear is sighted, haze it by yelling, throwing things and making loud noises to scare it off. Don’t allow fallen fruit from trees to rot on the ground, and secure compost piles.
For cars and campsites, secure all food and coolers in locked vehicles, keep a clean camp at any site and hang food far from the site and tents. Cook away from tents and wash dishes thoroughly. When traveling, lock doors when away and at night. Keep bottom-floor windows locked when away, and roll up vehicle windows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.