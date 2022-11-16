The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will discuss revising personal flotation device types to align with changes made by the U.S. Coast Guard during its meeting Nov. 17-18.

In 2014, the U.S. Coast Guard changed the definition of a personal flotation device (PFD) from Type I, II, III, IV or V to a wearable or throwable device with a performance level designated by buoyant force.

