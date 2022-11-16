The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will discuss revising personal flotation device types to align with changes made by the U.S. Coast Guard during its meeting Nov. 17-18.
In 2014, the U.S. Coast Guard changed the definition of a personal flotation device (PFD) from Type I, II, III, IV or V to a wearable or throwable device with a performance level designated by buoyant force.
However, these updates to the labeling system were not released until 2017. Updates to the PFD language within river outfitter licensing regulations will be reviewed during the meeting, expanding allowable life jackets to include those allowed under the new designations.
Per the new requirements, PFDs “shall have 70 Newtons (NT) of buoyancy, be adjustable, and be capable of retaining the wearer in swift water conditions.”
PFDs must be approved by the U.S. Coast Guard, inherently buoyant and wearable. PFDs must be U.S. Coast Guard Type II, Type III or Type V, provided the PFD is a vest-style design.
The U.S. Coast Guard’s Boating Safety Division describes performance-type devices as follows:
Type I – has the greatest required inherent buoyancy and turns most unconscious persons in the water from a face-down position to a vertical and slightly backward position, therefore, greatly increasing one’s chance of survival.
Type II – intended to turn some unconscious persons from a face-down position in the water to a position where the wearer’s respiration is not impeded.
Type III – intended to support a conscious person in the water in an upright position. This device is not required to turn an unconscious person in the water from a face-down position to a position where the wearer’s respiration is not impeded.
Type V – approved for restricted uses or activities such as boardsailing, or commercial white water rafting. These devices may not be suitable for other boating activities. The label indicates whether a particular design of Type V can be used in specific applications, what restrictions or limitations apply, and its performance type.
Type IV PFDs are typically throwable rings and are not accepted for river use.
The meeting will start at 8 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 17, and at 8:30 a.m., Friday, Nov. 18. Meeting agendas and materials can also be found on CPW’s website, cpw.state.co.us.
