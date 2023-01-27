Colorado Parks and Wildlife is considering changes to policies and regulations that direct the distribution of big game hunting licenses in Colorado.
To help inform this process, CPW is looking for input from residents and nonresidents interested in big game hunting in Colorado.
CPW is encouraging the public to complete the online comment form and share their thoughts on the current big game license distribution process. The comment form will be open through Feb. 20. Results from this comment form will be shared with the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to inform their decision-making process on big game license distribution.
Changes that are being considered include:
• A preference point banking system
• Averaging group applicant preference points
• Updating the high-demand hunt code split from 80% to residents and 20% to nonresidents to 90% for residents and 10% for non-residents
• An across-the-board license allocation of 75% to residents and 25% to nonresidents
• These topics under consideration were requested by the CPW Commission. The results of the comment form will be discussed with the Commission at its March 15-16, 2023 meeting.
CPW is also seeking public input on how it intends to manage 11 pronghorn herds across its Southeast Region over the next 10 years.
CPW staff has spent months drafting proposed management plans for the pronghorn herds that extend from Leadville down the Arkansas River valley to Kansas and New Mexico, as well as from the Pikes Peak region east to Kansas and as far north as Interstate 70 and Burlington on the far eastern plains. The draft plans are now open to public review at https://cpw.state.co.us/thingstodo/pages/herdmanagementplans.aspx, and comments will be accepted until Feb. 20.
The plans reflect CPW’s efforts to balance the biological capabilities of the herd and its habitat with the public’s demand for wildlife recreational opportunities.
“The proposed herd management plans will guide management of the 11 pronghorn herds in the Southeast Region for a 10-year period through 2033,” said Julie Stiver, CPW’s senior wildlife biologist for the Southeast Region. “These 11 pronghorn herds contain an estimated 33,000 pronghorn, representing nearly 42 percent of the statewide total population estimate of 78,000 pronghorn.”
For example, the final plans will help CPW officials decide how many pronghorn should exist in each GMU and the proper ratio of males to females.
The 11 pronghorn HMPs are open to public comment through Feb. 20. Please submit public comments to Stiver at julie.stiver@state.co.us.
Comments also will be accepted by mail addressed to:
Colorado Parks and Wildlife
Colorado Springs, CO 80907
Extensions and adjustments are recommended when CPW staff believe a continuation of the previous objectives, course of management actions and strategies are sufficient for a given herd. CPW is not proposing any changes to objectives or management approach for the five HMPs that were approved by the Parks and Wildlife Commission within the last few years.
