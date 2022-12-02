DENVER - Colorado Parks and Wildlife is pleased to share this year’s annual 2022 Future Generations Act Report and the Strategic Plan Progress Report.
CPW staff is devoted to maintaining the agency’s important mission while also exploring innovative ways to accomplish our strategic goals so programs can evolve with the growing needs of our customers.
As programs grow, our staff plays an integral role in sharing their passion and expertise to secure our outdoor heritage and wildlife legacy in Colorado for years to come.
The 2022 Future Generations Act Report documents CPW’s work towards fulfilling the 10 goals outlined in the Future Generations Act legislation.
CPW has committed to fulfilling these 10 goals by 2025.
Through ongoing and intentional work by CPW to achieve the goals, significant progress has been made towards ensuring that future generations have access to the quality hunting, fishing and outdoor recreational opportunities we enjoy today.
CPW had several great successes this year and are making progress on all 10 goals outlined in the Future Generations Act.
One of the most exciting developments is the Keep Colorado Wild Pass. With the upcoming 2023 vehicle registrations, Colorado residents will see a $29 Keep Colorado Wild Pass added to their annual vehicle registration through the Division of Motor Vehicles.
The $29 pass fee is included in your vehicle registration price total unless you choose to opt out. This new annual pass gives all Coloradans easy access to all state parks and the added benefit of investing in our great outdoors and wildlife. CPW anticipates that this new park pass mechanism will increase park pass sales and provide a more stable funding stream for CPW.
CPW is expanding the number of hunters and anglers in Colorado. Our Hunter Outreach Program and Angler Education Program are continuing to innovate to expand our hunter and angler outreach, holding in-person and virtual outreach events, contests, seminars and grant programs.
The return of the Free Fishing Weekend events and promotions was a huge highlight for CPW in 2022 since it had been limited by the pandemic the past 2 years.
Thousands of people attended Get Outdoors Day celebrations as a part of the Free Fishing Weekend in Denver and Colorado Springs.
The Cameo Shooting and Education Complex continues to provide some of Colorado’s finest shooting and archery ranges and is a top destination for people to participate in organized shooting competitions, sharpen their skills and learn about the safe use of firearms.
The recent purchase of the Colorado Clays Shooting Park means more access to excellent shooting facilities on the Front Range.
Colorado’s state parks continue to draw more visitors each year. Last year, more than 19.3 million people visited our state parks, up from 14.8 million in 2019. CPW continues exploring opportunities to expand the state parks system.
Our newest state park, Fishers Peak, currently offers hiker and mountain bike access to 13 miles of trails and a scenic drive-in picnic area easily accessed from the parking lot.
The park master planning process is in full swing, which includes striking the appropriate design and management balance that supports conservation and outdoor recreation.
The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Strategic Plan (Plan), finalized in November 2015, provides a roadmap for achieving the agency’s vision and mission through concrete goals and objectives.
To implement the Plan, CPW develops 2-year Operational Plans containing actionable sub-objectives and measurable metrics that track the outcomes and impacts of our work.
The annual Strategic Plan Progress Report provides a snapshot of CPW’s work by highlighting our accomplishments on 62 sub-objectives.
We are excited to realize a major milestone in obtaining sustainable funding for advancing our conservation mission with the development of the Keep Colorado Wild Pass.
The pass is available beginning January 2023 and gives residents entry to Colorado state parks, protects wildlife, land and water, supports search and rescue teams and avalanche safety programs, funds new trails and outdoor educational programs for local communities.
We continued to explore fiscally sound real estate opportunities for new or expanded state parks. Our work continues to expand opportunities at Fishers Peak State Park outside of Trinidad. The Fishers Peak State Park Master Plan is currently under final review and once approved, will help CPW strike the appropriate design and management balance that supports protection, preservation, conservation and outdoor recreation.
Several policy, regulatory and legislative opportunities this year will help us ensure the conservation of big game habitat and migration corridors.
We achieved a 2-year goal of updating 32 herd management plans and used new technology to improve data collection in advancing our conservation efforts.
We took lessons from our Community Partnership Principles Guide, which was developed by the Colorado Equity Alliance.
This guide provides best practices to advance inclusive and equitable community engagement practices and foster participation from traditionally underrepresented populations in decision-making.
We put these Principles into practice by incorporating them into the processes for the Fishers Peak Master Plan, the Wolf Restoration and Management Plan, and the design and development of the Outdoor Equity Fund.
We funded and implemented 10 Regional Partnership programs to advance efforts to equitably balance the need for conservation and recreation in our state at a local level.
Combined these partnerships cover almost half the state and 27 counties. Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) and CPW will offer additional grant opportunities to support this effort in the fall of 2022 and spring of 2023.
We engaged new recreationists at CPW’s world-class shooting range and education center, Cameo. The center hosted more than 12 national and world-title shooting events and conferences in 2021 and 16 major state, regional, national and world championship events in 2022, bringing together hundreds of participants and spectators from across the U.S. and several foreign countries for each event.
We are very excited to manage the Colorado Clays Shooting Park as the Colorado Clays State Recreation Area.
Located just 30 minutes northeast of Denver and near Barr Lake State Park, Colorado Clays Shooting Park offers both recreational and competitive shooters the region’s widest variety of clay target shooting, including sporting clays, skeet and trap, as well as both rifle and pistol shooting. In 2021, Colorado Clays hosted over 30,000 visitors and threw over four million clay targets.
We continued important partnerships and programs that expand education and opportunities for young people to envision a career in natural resources, and maintained a strong and dedicated volunteer base.
