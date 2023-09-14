Colorado Parks and Wildlife and BlueTriton Brands formally dedicated the Bighorn Springs State Wildlife Area near Nathrop on Friday, Sept. 8.
“This state wildlife area is an excellent venue for raptor viewing and observing the local bighorn sheep population,” said Sean Shepherd, CPW’s Area Wildlife Manager for the region.
The public wildlife viewing area and Arkansas River fishing access easement takes in the former Ruby Mountain SWA and preserves 122 acres in the conservation easement granted by property owners BlueTriton.
“We appreciate BlueTriton Brands reaching out to us and proposing the conservation easement. This action will preserve, in perpetuity, the natural habitat,” Shepherd said. “It’s important because it reinforces our open-space conservation values. And it enhances the recreational and educational opportunities available to the public along an extremely popular river.”
The Bighorn Springs SWA project started 13 years ago, and CPW began the negotiation process in 2020.
“They put the whole property into a conservation easement, but we also have an access easement that allows the public to go fishing and wildlife viewing,” Shepherd said. “It has basically merged two separate state wildlife areas into one larger area, and then we added some additional access.”
Tam Pham, BlueTriton’s senior natural resources coordinator, echoed Shepherd’s commitment to protecting habitats through the new conservation easement.
“We are proud of this partnership opportunity with Colorado Parks and Wildlife,” Pham said. “Our commitment to sustainability and to preserving the natural environment is well reflected in our work here at the Bighorn Springs State Wildlife Area.”
With the addition of Friday’s dedication, there are now three public fishing access sites along the river in Bighorn Springs SWA, located just south of Buena Vista in Chaffee County.
“It’s allowed access to the Arkansas River to be a bit more pleasant,” Shepherd said. “IT protects in perpetuity that 122 acres. This area is one of the gateways to Browns Canyon National Monument.”
Access demand on the Arkansas River has increased since the pandemic, and its status as a Gold Medal Fishery makes it a popular destination.
“It is a draw, and people come from around the world to fish that river,” Shepherd said.
Special access to Bighorn Springs is available to local schools and conservation organizations wishing to tour and study the property. Contact CPW or BlueTriton Brands for additional details.
Public access is only available from parking areas, viewing areas and designated trails.
The Bighorn Springs SWA is for fishing access and wildlife viewing. All other recreational activities are prohibited. To access Bighorn Springs SWA, you must own a Colorado hunting or fishing license or a CPW state wildlife area pass and have it in your possession.
