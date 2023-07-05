COMO – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking the public for help identifying who killed a large bull elk and dumped its carcass on June 26 in Park County. CPW believes the elk was shot between June 24-26 in the area between Como and Hartsel.
Wildlife officers were alerted to a bull elk carcass dumped alongside Pike National Forest Road 146, just east of the Buffalo subdivision.
The elk was shot with a high-power rifle, and only the meat along the spine, or the backstrap, had been removed. One of the antlers was cut in half and left beside the carcass.
The elk was killed out of season, and most of the meat from the elk was left to waste, violating state hunting regulations.
Officers would like to speak with campers in the Tarryall area during that time or residents of either the Indian Mountain or Buffalo subdivisions who may have information about the crime.
“This was a senseless and disgraceful act which demonstrates a complete disregard for Colorado’s wildlife,” said District Wildlife Manager Ian Petkash. “The parties responsible need to be held accountable.”
Information can be provided anonymously through Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648 or game.thief@state.co.us
A $1,000 dollar reward is being offered for tips in this case. Anyone willing to testify about the information provided which leads to the filing of charges would be eligible for a preference point or hunting license.
Poaching is a serious, costly crime that harms legitimate sportspersons, wildlife viewers, small business owners and taxpayers. If convicted, a person charged with poaching violations could face heavy fines and suspension of hunting and fishing licenses.
