Bighorn sheep

Bighorn sheep seen during a December 2021 aerial survey and photographed by CPW Officer Cassidy English. CPW staff survey big game herds statewide each year to study size and health of the various species.

 CPW courtesy photo

Colorado Parks and Wildlife biologists initiated their deer and bighorn sheep population assessments on Dec. 12. The surveys will be conducted using low-altitude helicopters. CPW hopes to conclude the assessments by early January.

The first helicopter surveys began in the late 1950s. In the past, surveys were conducted from the ground or from fixed-wing planes.

