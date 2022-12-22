Colorado Parks and Wildlife biologists initiated their deer and bighorn sheep population assessments on Dec. 12. The surveys will be conducted using low-altitude helicopters. CPW hopes to conclude the assessments by early January.
The first helicopter surveys began in the late 1950s. In the past, surveys were conducted from the ground or from fixed-wing planes.
Each herd is identified as its own Data Analysis Unit with its own specific objectives, and the data collected helps biologists understand how close or far from the objectives each DAU is.
“For the helicopter flights, we go up and we randomly survey an entire DAU,” says CPW biologist Bryan Lamont. “These surveys for deer and elk are primarily conducted during the winter because animals are typically concentrated on winter range, i.e. lower elevations, which enables us to observe them easier. We also do some helicopter surveys in the summer for bighorn sheep and mountain goats. … During the flight, we classify a sample of the overall population. From that sample, we come up with age and sex ratios.”
Biologists can then use that data to see how animal distributions have changed and how animals respond to differing winter severity conditions. They can also get opportunistic observations of a wide variety of species.
Though there haven’t been any major changes in the past few years, Lamont says herds may start moving into new places for food and thermal cover as winter range is lost to development.
“Also, when we have warmer winters and less snow like this winter, deer and elk are not pushed as far down in elevation. So on our flights we may have to search higher in elevation to find them,” he said. “Big game herds rely on a small amount of winter range to survive through the winters in Colorado. Every time we build another housing development, we are slowly chipping away at the limited food source these animals have to survive on.”
Biologists have become concerned about increased recreation on both summer and winter range habitats.
“Typically, as these animals are encroached upon by recreationists they are being pushed from higher quality habitat to lower quality habitat,” he said. “As a state agency, our job is to manage for healthy wildlife populations for the enjoyment of the citizens of Colorado.”
The flight plans call for helicopters to start in Kit Carson and Cheyenne counties, followed by tours of Kiowa, Powers and Baca counties. The biologists will then sweep up the Arkansas River valley from Kansas to Colorado Highway 71, then southwest along the Purgatoire River. They’ll also survey the South Republican River drainage from Flagler to the Kansas state line.
