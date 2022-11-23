CPW logo

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission voted to approve revisions to personal floatation device types to match U.S. Coast Guard changes during their November meeting on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 17 and 18.

The issue, originally discussed in the commission’s September meeting, was brought forward by Grant Brown (Boating Safety & Registrations Program Manager), Michael Haskins (Swift Water Investigator) and Tappan Brown (AHRA River Ranger). Additionally, Bob Hamill of the Arkansas River Outfitter Association said that the language change will not impact outfitters significantly and is more of a “formality.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.