The Collegiate Peaks Stampede Rodeo crowned 19-year-old Zharria Heinitz as their future queen on Saturday, Sept. 2. Heinitz will take over for Trinity Bowen as Rodeo Queen come January.
“We had a really cool competition today,” Bowen said. “The judges had a super tough job.”
Three young women were up for consideration at the event: Heinitz of Buena Vista, Addison Verrier of Nathrop and Alice Zuber of Fairplay. All three contestants gave a speech that included a report discussing Women in Rodeo and a brief introduction, modeled and spoke about their rodeo attire. They also each performed a horsemanship pattern, a flag run and a Queen’s lap.
In addition to the crown, Heinitz also took home Miss Congeniality, a title voted on by the crowd, while Alice Zuber took home the Horsemanship Award. Verrier took second runner-up, and Zuber was the runner-up.
“I am feeling ecstatic because this rodeo is a part of my life,” Heinitz said. “I grew up on this rodeo. I remember watching JD the Clown run around, and I am so happy and excited that I am getting to represent Chaffee County and the Collegiate Peaks Stampede Rodeo.”
Heinitz graduated early from Buena Vista High School in order to attend farrier school in Missouri, which she graduated from in August 2022. She wore her graduation buckle during her presentation.
The Rodeo Queen attends numerous events throughout her tenure representing the Stampede rodeo.
“We promote the Queen, and the Queen promotes us,” said Jan Johnson, treasurer for the Rodeo committee. “When the queen is selected they are immediately eligible to go to the CPRA (Colorado Professional Rodeo Association) finals, which is in Montrose. They represent us, but they also get to partake in the rodeo.”
Being queen also involves public speaking and representing the Collegiate Peaks Stampede.
“It builds up their confidence,” Johnson said. “Then, they go to the Stock Show. The more they want to be involved, the more they can be involved in. It grows, and as we get close to the rodeo, they’re so confident and they’re ready to go.”
The royalty program has been running off and on for around 50 years, with this year’s competition drawing three strong contenders.
“We’re thrilled to have three, because then you have a competition,” Johnson said. “We have a wide variety between the three. We have one that’s been the queen before, one that’s graduated and gone on to farrier school and we have a brand-new one. It’s a good group.”
This year’s judges were Danielle West, Clint Cordova and Leslie Quilico.
“They try to get people that, number one, are involved in rodeo,” Johnson said, “and, number two, know the local heritage, know what’s happening and are involved in horsemanship.”
Each contestant also took home the judges’ notes on their presentations to learn how to improve.
“People probably don’t realize that this is a competition,” Johnson said. “They have to write a report, model their clothes, do a horsemanship ride with their horse. I think people would be surprised if they knew that we went to this effort to do this. … They’re representing us, and we want someone who knows how to ride and can represent us and feel comfortable in doing that. It’s a marketing thing for us, but it’s a growing experience for them.”
“This has been such an amazing experience, and the Collegiate Peaks Stampede Rodeo is an amazing rodeo, and I’m so glad to be part of it,” Heinitz said. “(The competition experience) was quite amazing. I’ve never been in a competition like that.
“I’m glad the other girls had the same experience that I did and are able to learn from things that happened,” she said. “I definitely learned a couple things to work on with my horse, but I am so proud of my horse and I’m so excited that I’m going to be part of this rodeo.”
