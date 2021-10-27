COVID outbreaks in Buena Vista schools were the number one topic of the Monday Minute bulletin and meeting for parents.
Superintendent Lisa Yates also made it her first point in addressing the school board at its meeting that evening.
A total of 11 cases were detected during the week of Oct. 18-22; seven were in the high school, one in the middle school, and three in the elementary.
The district sent targeted notices to impacted families Oct. 20 and through the weekend.
After attempting to trace routine and high-risk exposures, a decision was made to distribute a notice addressed to all BVHS students, families and staff.
“We have definitely seen an uptick in cases,” said Yates. “We became quite accustomed to having very few pop-up cases in our district.”
Yates said that the data on exposures that was entered into the district’s regularly updated cases chart were not representative, as exposures were both difficult to comprehensively trace and on a different order of magnitude than positive case data, which would have made the graph unreadable.
The increase in cases in BV schools is happening as higher transmission levels are being observed nationwide. Buena Vista school district’s response team is meeting daily to assess the situation, she said.
“It’s hit us, and especially the response team, really hard,” Yates said.
She described the difficult position in which the administration finds itself in her opening address to the school board.
“We have a healthy respect for COVID. We don’t deny that there are people who are sick with all kinds of illnesses including COVID,” she said. “We as a school district are committed to reducing and mitigating that risk as much as possible.
“But I also feel strongly that it is our responsibility to at the same time hold on to our role in this – is really creating a routine, stable, predictable environment where students and families have the ability to show up and have the opportunity to continue academic growth – to have the opportunity to be socially connected.”
Yates also reviewed the difference between how the district is defining high-risk and routine exposure for the handful of parents at the weekly Zoom meeting and the board.
She said that most high-risk exposures have been associated with extracurricular activities.
“High-risk exposures are around our activities. So that’s where you’re going to see us adding layers of mitigation to try to get them to routine,” she said. “So those are the students that are going to see impacts, is in their activities.”
Mask mandates are not being considered at this time.
“Will we do a mask mandate in our schools? That is not one of our first strategies that we would use,” Yates said.
Other topics covered in the board of education’s meeting included a status update from transportation director Tony Stromer on the district’s vehicle fleet and a brief discussion of preliminary enrollment numbers.
BV school enrollments were mostly trending steady, said Yates, with notable increases and wait-listed children at preschool and elementary ages. Chaffee County High School saw a reduction in enrollments.
