For the first time this academic year, all Salida schools will go remote, starting today through Thanksgiving break.
Salida School District Superintendent David Blackburn said in a letter to families that today would be a transitional day with limited instruction to allow teachers and families to make the adjustment.
Although district administration was hopeful the schools would be able to continue with in-person instruction until the winter break, Blackburn said absenteeism among staff members prompted the move.
“We have been holding 25 percent staff absenteeism for the last couple of weeks,” Blackburn said.
The district has cited a lack of substitutes as being a concern since the beginning of the school year.
Absenteeism in excess of 30 percent was expected at the district’s Early Childhood Center, which would trigger 25 percent or greater absences across the district, he said.
While the switch to remote is indirectly related to COVID-19, the lack of coverage translates to lack of supervision for staff members’ children as well.
Activities such as sports practices may still be able to take place if those participating have a supervisor such as a coach, no known transmission in the group and approval by the school’s principal.
School lunches will not be served during the few days of remote instruction due to little participation the last time the district went remote.
Families are asked to watch for additional information from school principals and expect to receive initial student instructions from staff by 9 a.m. today.
Blackburn said the plan is to re-evaluate closer to the holiday and hopefully return to in-person learning after Thanksgiving break.
