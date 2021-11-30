Incidents of COVID-19 in November reached 400 during the weekend with the addition of 13 new cases Saturday.
By Monday another 13 cases brought the total to 413. At 3:46 p.m. Tuesday the total stood at 425.
Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center reports 28 COVID-19-related Emergency Department visits in the past two weeks, with 11 hospitalizations. The hospital currently has two cases hospitalized.
New data posted by Chaffee County Public Health shows the number of vaccinated versus unvaccinated hospitalizations by month beginning in May. Since then 11 vaccinated and 65 unvaccinated cases have been hospitalized with the virus at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
|Vaccinated
|Unvaccinated
|May
|0
|4
|June
|1
|6
|July
|2
|10
|August
|2
|6
|September
|1
|13
|October
|3
|9
|November
|2
|17
Reports of the new Omicron variant Friday by the World Health Organization show no cases of the variant, which arose in South Africa, have been reported thus far in the United States.
A White House press briefing on the morning of Nov. 30 confirmed this.
CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said 1.5 million PCR tests and 80,000 genomic sequencing samples are being processed every week. She also said international travel policy requires pre-departure testing.
Regarding Omicron watch, White House Chief Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci said the CDC has implemented enhanced surveillance via the National SARS-CoV-2 Strain Surveillance (NS3) Program.
Fauci said as of the morning of Nov. 30, 226 cases of the Omicron variant had been identified across 20 countries.
More details on the characteristics and behavior of the new variant are expected within the next two weeks.
The dominant strain of the virus in the United States and in Colorado continues to be the Delta variant.
The Centers for Disease Control continues to recommend that people follow prevention strategies and that those ages 5 and older get fully vaccinated.
Those already vaccinated are encouraged to get a booster when eligible. Currently eligibility is time-based: six months out from full vaccination with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and two months out from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Chaffee County Public Health has scheduled four vaccination events with the mobile COVID-19 vaccination site bus.
The vaccination bus schedule is:
Thursday – 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the parking lot at Railroad and Main streets, Buena Vista.
Friday – 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Riverside Park, Salida.
Dec. 17 – 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the parking lot at Railroad and Main streets, Buena Vista.
Dec. 18 – 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the LGBTQ Health Fair, G Street and Sackett Ave.
All events will provide Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first and second doses and boosters.
Pfizer vaccines will be available for those ages 5-11.
Flu shots will also be available for kids and adults.
No appointment is necessary.
Douglas P. Marsh contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.