Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County Public Health director and incident commander for COVID-19, said the Pfizer/Comirnaty booster vaccine event Monday and Tuesday went well.
She said about 600 people took advantage of the opportunity to receive a third “booster” shot during the two-day event at Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
A second two-day event is planned for Oct. 18 and 19.
“We really hope that those who are eligible take the time out of their day to further protect themselves from COVID-19, especially from Delta,” she said.
The Delta variant of the virus is currently the most prevalent, accounting for 100 percent of all samples tested and genome sequenced.
The death toll for Chaffee County rose to 21 this week as a 67-year-old man from the south end of the county succumbed to the virus.
The man died in a hospital outside of Chaffee County.
Two new cases were reported Thursday for a seven-day total of 32 cases and a two-week total of 76 cases with a two-week positivity rate of 3.43 percent.
Since the pandemic began, 1,652 Chaffee County residents have contracted the virus.
Of those, 134 cases are breakthrough cases of those who were vaccinated but later came down with COVID-19.
There have been 11 cases of reinfection.
Currently three COVID-19 patients are at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
Chaffee County now ranks 18th in the state for percentage of residents fully vaccinated (with two Pfizer, two Moderna or one Johnson & Johnson vaccine) at 69 percent of the total eligible population.
Statewide, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported a pandemic total of 685,554 cases of COVID-19.
Of those, 7,975 deaths due to the virus were reported.
The seven-day positivity rate for the state as of Thursday was 6.9 percent.
For more information about the Pfizer/Comirnaty booster clinics, visit chaffeecounty.org and click on the red Coronavirus COVID-19 Information button.
