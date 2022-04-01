Contrary to popular belief, Roger Hill’s legal battle to fish wherever he chooses on the Arkansas River is alive and well.
Ten years ago, Hill, a retired physicist from Colorado Springs, was bombarded with rocks while wade fishing the Arkansas River near Texas Creek. Linda Joseph, the alleged thrower of those rocks, and Mark Warsewa own property adjacent to the river. They told Hill they also own the riverbed where he was wading and said he was trespassing.
Hill disagrees, saying, “The state owns the riverbed.”
Several years after the Texas Creek incident, Warsewa allegedly fired a shot at an acquaintance of Hill’s who was fishing in the same location. Hill said those two events motivated him to seek clarification of Colorado laws regarding riverbed ownership, which led him to file a lawsuit.
Now, after 4 years of legal wrangling that included two dismissals of Hill’s suit – each of which was overturned in appellate courts – Hill, now 80 years old and undeterred, said he expects to win his suit.
Potentially, there’s more at stake here than Hill’s right to fish his favorite fishing hole, including the right of property owners, such as Warsewa and Joseph, to lay claim to the bottom of a river adjacent to their land; fees that guides pay landowners for the right to bring paying customers to fish their “private water”; the opportunity for Colorado anglers to legally wade and fish all navigable Colorado rivers; and a whole lot more.
An army of anglers support Hill’s efforts, but strong arguments support both sides of the fight for riverbed ownership.
“I think we have a really stable, well-established system for how we treat the ownership of land adjacent to and underneath rivers in Colorado,” said Greg Felt, a Chaffee County commissioner and co-owner of ArkAnglers Fly Shops in Salida and Buena Vista. “It may be different from other states, but it’s the Colorado system and it’s been in place almost 150 years. It’s concerning to me that we would upend that as a result of this lawsuit.
“A really big basic problem is: What do you do with all the people who own land adjacent to rivers and on the beds of the rivers? They’ve been paying property taxes on that riverbed property all this time, and certainly I think they consider it part of the value of their riverfront property and that they do have dominion over the actual bed of the river.
“It seems like there could be just a huge mess in terms of taking away actual real estate that has been owned by individuals for as long as the state has been in existence,” he said.
Nonetheless, Hill’s hopes were bolstered in January by a favorable court ruling that cleared the way for him to proceed – and for others to follow.
Hill’s argument is based on his belief – and, he says, evidence – that the state of Colorado has owned the beds of all navigable Colorado waters since 1876, and the Arkansas River is navigable based on a history of logs, pelts and about a half-million railroad ties being floated down the river for commercial purposes in the 1870s.
“I think my chances of winning are great because the state owns navigable riverbeds, and the law is crystal clear,” said Hill. “I may not live to see it, but if I have started what causes it to prevail … I don’t see how we can lose.”
Felt believes the opportunity for the kind of change Hill is seeking is water under the bridge.
“My understanding is, it was up to each state of the United States to determine and establish navigability at the time of statehood – to make that determination for future generations,” Felt said. “If they didn’t do that, I’m not sure that you can do that now. My understanding is that that window has passed.”
Colorado is one of only two states that recognize private ownership of riverbeds.
Legal facts regarding Colorado rivers
On Aug. 1, 1876, the state of Colorado took title to the beds of all navigable waters within the state. The definition of “navigable” was tied to the presence of commerce on those rivers at the time of statehood, though no state laws or regulations define navigable. Notably, Hill said there is no evidence the beds of those rivers were subsequently conveyed to others; therefore, the state still owns them.
However, in 1979 the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that even if the state’s water itself is public property, the public does not have the legal right to float through private property.
In 1983, Colorado Attorney General Duane Woodard delivered an opinion that rafters and kayakers could be subject to trespassing charges if they touched the riverbed beneath those public waters. The ruling and the opinion seemingly validated riverbed ownership by adjacent landowners.
In 2011, then-Gov. Bill Ritter created a River Access Dispute Resolution Task Force to assist in resolving conflicts between property owners and boaters, anglers, kayakers, etc. Despite untold arguments and confrontations regarding riverbed access, most anglers, rafters and kayakers have abided by court rulings and accepted that landowners own the river bottom adjacent to their properties.
In 2017, Hill filed a legal complaint stating the bed of the Arkansas River adjacent to Warsewa’s property is public land owned by the state of Colorado and he is within his rights to fish there.
Recent legal ruling
On Jan. 27, a unanimous ruling from a three-judge panel for the Colorado Court of Appeals said, “If, as Hill alleges, the relevant segments of the river were navigable at statehood, then the Warsewa defendants do not own the riverbed and would have no right to exclude him by threats of physical violence or prosecution for trespass.”
Alex Hood of Dillon, one of two attorneys representing Hill, said the implications of the January decision could be immense, claiming it not only allows Hill to push his claim forward, it also opens the door for anyone being forced off a Colorado river for trespassing to challenge their accuser in court.
In addition, Mark Squillace, a Boulder attorney who also is representing Hill, said evidence that a Colorado river used for commerce at statehood could mean the public has a legal right to the bed of that river. He added that the test of historic commerce could determine navigability for every river and stream in Colorado.
Hill said his goal is simply to have the legal right to wade and fish any part of the Arkansas River.
“I want to see the state ultimately recognize its navigable rivers and say to the public ‘You have the right to be in these navigable rivers, wading and fishing or rowing and fishing in a drift boat or however you choose to utilize the river for recreation without interference from the riparian owners,” said Hill.
If Hill wins, the resulting precedents could be staggering.
Hill and his attorneys are now preparing for a state District Court trial in Fremont County regarding the case’s facts.
