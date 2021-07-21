Buena Vista, CO (81211)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High around 80F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.