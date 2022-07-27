Chaffee Housing Authority has one more hurdle to jump before it can submit a question on the November ballot regarding a proposed 3.5-mill ad valorem increase to generate sustainable local funds for affordable housing support.
The revenue from such a tax would be about $2,047,908.42 annually.
Currently the housing authority is funded by an intergovernmental agreement involving Chaffee County, the city of Salida and the town of Buena Vista.
Chaffee Housing Authority director Becky Gray made presentations last week to both entities asking for support for putting the question on the ballot in the upcoming election to help address the housing crisis in Chaffee County.
Chaffee County Board of Commissioners and Salida City Council each voted Tuesday to approve the move to place the issue on the November ballot.
It now remains for Buena Vista to make a similar decision before the housing authority can move forward on the issue.
The town of Poncha Springs is not included in the decision since the town trustees thus far have declined being part of the memorandum of understanding to join the Chaffee Housing Authority.
When asked by Salida City Councilman Harald Kasper why it wasn’t a 5-mill levy, Gray said an ad hoc committee had arrived at the 3.5-mill figure as appropriate to the level of funding needed within the boundaries of the authority at this time.
The housing authority has projected that it needs $2,403,500 to have a meaningful impact. This includes organizational operations in the amount of $313,500; program support of $490,000, which breaks down to $400,000 in down payment assistance and $90,000 in rental subsidies; and $1,600,000 for development, which may include subsidies toward infrastructure.
Projected revenue from the mill levy would total $2,047,908.42. This would be used to pay for organizational operations at $307,186.26; program support of $368,623.52, which would be used for down payment assistance at $276,467.64 and rental subsidies at $92,155.88; and development of $1,494,973.15, which would break down to 55-plus development at $373,743.29 and workforce development at $1,121,229.86.
A press release from the housing authority stated recent research indicates the home ownership market is out of reach for 91 percent of county households, and half of local renters are cost burdened.
Housing authority data indicated home prices have increased by 41 percent since 2020, and the average price of a home for sale in Chaffee County is up to $688,565.
Gray said only about 49 percent of renter households can currently afford more than $1,000 in rent.
Using the old rule of thumb of 30 percent of gross income for rent, that would put the minimum income needed at $36,000 per year or $17 per hour for 40 hours a week, 52 weeks a year, not including the cost of utilities.
There is a dearth of housing available in the area for $1,000 or less.
In the July 21 Mountain Mail classified ads, the lowest rent advertised for a two-bedroom house in Salida was $1,200.
Salida Mayor Dan Shore said he was glad it was not a sales tax being proposed since that would put an extra burden on those who are already struggling.
Salida City Administrator Drew Nelson said the cost to homeowners, using median assessed value, would be about $10 per month and $34 for commercial property owners.
This is an average cost given by the Chaffee Housing Authority as mill levies are based on assessed value of the home or business.
The issue was approved by the Buena Vista board of trustees Tuesday night.
