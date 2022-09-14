Dan Swallow, director of development services for Chaffee County Building Department, reported during the Chaffee County commissioners work session Monday that a total of 338 building permits were issued in August, down from 365 in August 2021.
Swallow said fees collected during August totaled $118,000, compared to last year’s $153,000 for the month.
So far this year, he said, the Building Department has collected $1.136 million in revenue and is on target to achieve its $1.55 million budget goal by the end of the year.
Last year at this time, $1.435 million in revenue had been collected.
Swallow said, even though 2022 revenue was down a couple hundred thousand dollars from 2021, the overall trajectory since before the pandemic is upward.
Commissioners also heard reports sitting as the Landfill Committee, County Board of Social Services and County Board of Health.
County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom gave an update on the COVID-19 situation in Chaffee County.
She said the county is currently at a low community level but is hovering as substantial for transmission of the virus.
Carlstrom said the new Omicron booster for those who are up to date on their Pfizer or Moderna vaccinations is available.
The newly updated COVID-19 Pfizer booster is for people 12 and older, and the Moderna is for ages 18 and older.
These latest versions of the booster provide protection against the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants.
