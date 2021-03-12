Chaffee County reported sales tax collection up in 2020 to $5,864,162.71 from 2019’s collection of $5,147,103.94, a 13.93 percent increase.
The county saw growth in every single month of 2020 despite the effects of COVID-19 on the economy.
“I contribute the growth to a well rounded economy,” Rusty Granzella, Chaffee County commissioner, said. “Our tourism was down some because of COVID-19, but everything else has been stable or seen growth. It was a tough year for local businesses, fighting COVID and fighting to keep everyone employed. This kind of stability has really helped the economy.”
Salida, Buena Vista and Poncha Springs all saw sales growth last year as well, improving each month in 2020 from 2019.
Salida finished the year with 24.55 percent growth, up $2,523,380.08 from $2,230,613.10.
Buena Vista was up 13.35 percent, collecting $1,371,960.42 in 2020, up from $1,217,758.79 in 2019.
Poncha Springs saw 5.04 percent growth, collecting $518,217.82 in 2020, compared to $422,368.93 in 2019.
In total, the county and the three municipalities saw a total sales tax growth of 13.97 percent, collecting $10,277,721.03 last year.
The county collects a .5 percent sales tax for their emergency services fund, collecting $2,566,483.73 last year.
