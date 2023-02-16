Chaffee County commissioners unanimously approved a contract Tuesday with Diesslin Structures Inc. for the North-End Public Safety facility on Gregg Drive in Buena Vista.
The facility will provide space for Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services and Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office.
It will also provide space for a county board and community meeting room and will serve as the county’s northern emergency command center.
Gary Greiner, county engineer, said the project will cost $9.8 million and is scheduled to be completed around May 2024.
Commissioner Greg Felt said he was proud of how the previous board, in 2016, had the foresight to set up the land purchase, which helped with the cost of the project now.
Beth Helmke, deputy director of administration, updated commissioners on two items.
First, staff seeks funding to set up a materials recovery facility and transfer station at the landfill, submitting a grant request to the Environmental Protection Agency.
If approved under the EPA’s Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling opportunity, it will be used to fund local waste diversion infrastructure projects.
Second, staff is applying for a grant from the Colorado Water Conservation Board, and hopes to work with the U.S. Geological Survey and the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District for a new groundwater study plan.
Commissioners voted unanimously to support both grant requests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.