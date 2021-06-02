Salidan John McGowan gave a counter presentation to the Nestlé Waters North America economic impact study and Tom Bomer of Unbottle Chaffee County gave comments during the 1041 permit hearing Tuesday.
Chaffee County Commissioners acting as the 1041 permit authority listened to McGowan and Bomer during a public hearing.
Many of the comments during the meeting focused on the impact plastic bottles have to do with the environment and the possible effects of the permitted water use on local drought conditions.
Several Chaffee County residents also expressed opinions, pro and con, regarding the renewal of the permit and the impact the operation has on the county, during the public comment portion of the public hearing.
At the outset of the proceedings, Commissioner Greg Felt stated there would be no decision made Tuesday as Blue Triton company representatives would be given the opportunity to respond to the comments presented Tuesday.
Another public hearing is scheduled for the next regular commissioners meeting June 15.
Commissioners also heard from representatives of Bonfire Entertainment, which is seeking a permit for a 2-day music event to be held Sept. 24-25 at the Meadows in Buena Vista. The company produced Campout for the Cause in prior years.
Scott Stoughton and Michael Welle of Bonfire Entertainment have applied for the permit and are hoping for an event for a 5,000 person event, although only 2,000 would be permissible under current COVID-19 precautions.
While commissioners voted to approve the permit application, they expressed some concern that the company had not addressed COVID-19 precautions in their application and decided to meet with Chaffee County Public Health, sitting as the Chaffee County Board of Health in a special meeting set for 9 a.m., June 8.
A special session to include public comment on the matter will also take place at 9 a.m., June 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.