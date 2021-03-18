Chaffee County Commissioner Greg Felt offered a compromise, which the board unanimously approved during their meeting Tuesday, regarding the request from Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity for a road and alley vacation right of way in Nathrop.
Habitat had five lots they want to split into two, but needed the county to vacate an alleyway east of the lots and the part of E Street to the south.
Three-quarters of E Street had already been vacated, but remained an active roadway for neighbors in the area, used for gas delivery, trash pick-up and parking.
Habitat requested the rest of the road be vacated, which along with the alley would give them enough room to put two units on their property, making setback requirements for the leach fields and single, shared well.
Nathrop residents Jim Jimerson, Anthoney Badagliacco and Paul Terry spoke out against the vacation of E Street during the Feb. 2 meeting, saying the loss of that roadway would prevent them from accessing their property.
After Commissioner Rusty Granzella made a motion to deny the request, which received no seconds, Felt made a motion to grant the vacation of the alleyway, but not the road.
“I was just trying to find a compromise that would accommodate the needs of Habitat but not upset the balance of the neighborhood,” Felt said. “It seemed like the best balance.”
Dan Swallow, Chaffee County director of development services, said he did a study and believes that Habitat could build two houses on the lots without a need to vacate.
The motion the commissioners unanimously approved will vacate the alleyway to Habitat, but will continue to allow non-motorized access.
“Habitat is a little disappointed but we will honor the commissioner’s decision,” Dale Shoemaker, Habitat board president, said. “We will find a way to make it all work, to build two houses on the space and put two families into new homes.”
