Chaffee County commissioners unanimously approved a request for a limited impact review application for a cell tower at The Meadows in Buena Vista during their regular meeting Tuesday.
Since there is a temporary moratorium, the commissioners had to vote. Approval means the application from Verizon Wireless will go to the Planning Commission and likely the Board of Adjustment for review.
Commissioner Greg Felt said he thinks the cell tower, which as proposed will look like an agricultural silo, “meets the criteria for an exception to the moratorium in order to protect public health and safety.”
“The thing that stuck out to me was the height (50 feet). But I agree with Greg, it’s probably always in our best interest to increase access to communications,” Commissioner P.T. Wood said.
Commissioners unanimously approved ratifying a statement of opposition in a water case with Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
County Attorney Daniel Tom said they filed opposition to CPW’s application to pump groundwater, up to 15,000 gallons per minute, for its fish hatcheries.
Tom said their water attorney had two concerns: whether that’s allowed under their current augmentation, and would CPW want more in the future?
He said the application was generic, without a lot of information. The county had to file by last week to preserve the county's interest in its water rights. He said if there appears to be no negative impact, they can always withdraw their opposition at a later date.
Felt said he did some research into the application and didn't think there was “enough information yet to understand exactly what they are talking about.”
“It’s always good to preserve our rights until it’s clear what we’re doing,” Wood added.
