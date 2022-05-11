In a 2-1 decision, Blue Triton Brands was found to be in good standing under their current 1041 permit for its water pumping and transport operation.
Chaffee County commissioners Greg Felt and Rusty Granzella voted to accept the company’s annual report and find the operation to be in good standing based on a staff report that the company was in compliance with the terms of its permit.
Commissioner Keith Baker voted against.
The only item lacking, staff reported was proof that the company had spent at least $5,000 in advertising for local truck drivers.
Larry Lawrence of Blue Triton said that documentation was forthcoming.
The question of a 1.2 acre feet shortfall in the replacement of water in October, was explained by Upper Arkansas Water Conservation District director Ralph Scanga, who said the reconciliation number of 1.2 acre feet was not a shortage.
He said most months the replacement is over the required amount. In October it was under and the adjustment was made.
A sticking point in the deliberation was the conservation easement, which was part of the original 1041 permit with Nestlé Waters North America.
Blue Triton has until Dec. 31 to comply with that part of the current permit.
Options for noncompliance include a review of the permit and a cease and desist order until compliance has been accomplished.
A review of the progress toward the conservation easement will be set in October.
