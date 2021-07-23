Chaffee County commissioners approved a resolution for a moratorium of the submission, acceptance, or processing of applications for short term rentals that exceed 6 percent of the housing units available in unincorporated Chaffee County available on Jan. 1 of each calendar year using data from the Chaffee County assessor as determined by Aug. 1 each prior year or 310 licenses a year.
The moratorium went into effect Tuesday after the commissioners adopted the resolution and will remain in effect until the county decides on a set of ordinances to address short term rental issues or Jan. 16, 2022, whichever comes first.
The resolution stated county staff is currently receiving an average of 10 new short term rental applications a month and have issued licenses or receiver applications for 185 short term rental licenses in 2021, which is 4 percent of the 5,132 housing units currently available.
Additionally there are 75 non-compliant short term rentals, which if compliant would total 260 short term rentals or 5 percent of available housing units.
The moratorium is an effort to defray the possible increase in applications in excess of the maximum percent limit proposed by the ordinance before a final decision can be made.
The creation of the ordinance is to “create an appropriate regulation to address adverse impacts that short term rentals have on neighboring residences and the community at large.”
The resolution lists impacts such as:
• Establishing unsustainable real estate price pressure for present and future local area wage earners.
• A scarcity of affordable housing options within the unincorporated areas of Chaffee County.
• A reduction in the number of housing units available to present and future local area wage earners.
• Diminished neighborhoods and community character and desirability, all of which may damage the public health, safety and welfare.
The introduction and first reading of the proposed short term rental ordinance 2021-2 was continued to a future meeting by a unanimous vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.