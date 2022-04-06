County clerks from across Colorado, including Chaffee County Clerk Lori Mitchell, gathered Sunday to demand “clear and compelling evidence of election fraud be provided to law enforcement officials.”
They issued their demand ahead of planned rallies this week by well-funded election conspiracy groups, according to a Colorado County Clerks Association press release.
Colorado clerks have endured an unprecedented assault on election processes and their own integrity by well-funded election deniers and conspiracy theorists over the last 2 years, the release stated.
According to the release, “while baseless claims have been repeatedly advanced, no actual evidence of wrongdoing has been provided to clerks or law enforcement officials to allow investigation of the claims.”
The three main speakers at the news conference were Weld County Clerk Carly Koppes, La Plata County Clerk Tiffany Lee and Boulder County Clerk Molly Fitzpatrick. Koppes, who is president of the Colorado County Clerks Association, is a Republican, Fitzpatrick is a Democrat and Lee is unaffiliated.
“I am here today to deliver a specific and unwavering demand on behalf of county clerks,” Koppes said. “We call on the individuals behind these allegations and ongoing disinformation to immediately do the following: Provide actual evidence of problems with our systems to law enforcement, either through county district attorneys or through direct outreach to the Colorado attorney general.
“Do this so that investigations can be made that would either substantiate or refute your claims,” Koppes said. Koppes is president of the Colorado County Clerks Association.
County election officials have repeatedly asked that individuals and organizations advancing disinformation about Colorado’s election systems and processes produce actual evidence that can be examined and investigated fully. Where evidence has been provided, in limited circumstances, it has been found to be wrong or incomplete, according to the release.
“County clerks, no matter what party we are from, want to see high voter participation for everyone because robust and diverse participation is a sign of a healthy democracy. These false claims about our election system hurt us all, but perhaps in this moment they hurt the political party they most intend to serve,” said Fitzpatrick.
“Representative elections are predicated on the participation of all citizens, regardless of political ideology. If citizens don’t have trust in the process, they are unlikely to take the time to participate. We have safe and secure elections in Colorado and will continue to demonstrate to the public this is true.”
Over the last 2 years, clerks have been subjected to increasing hostility, and in some cases outright threats, over baseless claims about election security and accuracy, the release stated.
Colorado’s election system is held out as a national example of how to provide broad access to voters while also ensuring that election results are safe and accurate.
“We have taken the unprecedented step to gather today as each of our county’s’ chief election officials because we can no longer stand by while a small group of well-funded conspiracy theorists prepare to gather on our Capitol steps to further share their half truths and lies,” Lee said.
“I call this step unprecedented because county clerks don’t do this. We are elected at the county level by the people most of us have lived among for decades. We do the work of our offices with little fanfare. We do it because this is the way we serve our state and our country. We deliver the sacred American right to vote in safe and fair elections,” she said.
About 12 of the 64 county clerks in Colorado attended.
