Several local agencies and non-profit organizations in Chaffee County will have a little more money to work with after commissioners voted to approve recommendations for funding from the Marijuana Excise Tax Advisory Board.
A presentation was made by METAB president Dave Henson who provided a break-down of the different entities recommended to receive grant funds.
METAB received $575,067 in funding requests.
Most projects were fully funded, others 60-80 percent funded from the $404,742 available.
Categories for grants included workforce and family housing, organizations serving the youth of Chaffee County, human services and public health.
Workforce housing and family housing requests received $95,000 or 24 percent of the available funds.
Chaffee County youth organizations received the largest percentage of funds with 174,500 or 43 percent.
Human services received $106,242 or 26 percent.
Public health projects received $30,000, or 7 percent.
METAB received no grant requests for enforcement of drug laws during this grant cycle.
The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the grant recommendations proposed by the advisory board.
In other business, commissioners reviewed the introduction and first reading of an ordinance imposing a temporary retail marijuana moratorium.
The moratorium includes submission, acceptance or processing of applications and licensing, permitting or operation of any retail marijuana establishment.
The moratorium excludes applications and licenses with respect to existing marijuana establishments.
Chaffee County currently does not have an updated land use code on licensing requirements for potential new marijuana establishments.
The moratorium will provide a chance for a land use code update to address the issues.
A new subdivision rolled forward when the county voted to approve a request by Bruce Kramer and Todd Sparks.
The request included subdividing five parcels of a combined 393 acres at 28505, 28495 and 28375 CR 340, Buena Vista, into twenty-nine lots with the minimum being 4 acres and four additional outlots of a combined 313.88 acres to be preserved in perpetuity as contiguous open space as the Elk Run Conservation Subdivision. Wells and on-site wastewater treatment systems would serve the property.
A change order for the assessors office remodel was approved for $60,957.30 to LM Kersting. The change order will address wiring issues, including replacement of wiring from 1927, considered a potential fire hazard.
