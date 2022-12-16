Bob Christiansen

Chaffee County director of General Administration Robert “Bob” Christiansen is retiring following 30 years of service within Chaffee County government.

 Courtesy Photo

Chaffee County director of General Administration Robert “Bob” Christiansen is retiring following 30 years of service within Chaffee County government. Christiansen announced to the Board of County Commissioners at their Dec. 6 regular meeting that he intends to conclude his employment at the end of Feb. 2023.

"It has been a pleasure working with director Christiansen during my term,” commented Commissioner Rusty Granzella. “Bob has been a stellar leader for Chaffee County. His professional demeanor, his patience and his ability to effectively support dozens of different elected officials across the political spectrum are a testament to his dedication to Chaffee County and our residents. Bob has been the 'go-to' person in both good times and tragic times, and we are so grateful for his service all these years.”

