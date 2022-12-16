Chaffee County director of General Administration Robert “Bob” Christiansen is retiring following 30 years of service within Chaffee County government. Christiansen announced to the Board of County Commissioners at their Dec. 6 regular meeting that he intends to conclude his employment at the end of Feb. 2023.
"It has been a pleasure working with director Christiansen during my term,” commented Commissioner Rusty Granzella. “Bob has been a stellar leader for Chaffee County. His professional demeanor, his patience and his ability to effectively support dozens of different elected officials across the political spectrum are a testament to his dedication to Chaffee County and our residents. Bob has been the 'go-to' person in both good times and tragic times, and we are so grateful for his service all these years.”
Christiansen, who began his career with Chaffee County in 1993 as Director of Human Services, lead the DHS for 14 years before being hired into the Administrative Director position in 2007. He has been responsible for general county operations, policy implementation and fiscal management with 15 different County Commissioners during his 16-year tenure in this local leadership role.
“For decades, Bob Christiansen has been synonymous with Chaffee County government,” said Board of County Commissioners chairman Greg Felt. “I’ve had the privilege of working with Bob the last 6 years as we navigated challenges like wildfires, pandemics, and gas outages, but also more positive opportunities like the Envision process, passing a conservation finance measure, and ramping up forest health initiatives. Through it all, he has been a voice of experience, encouragement, and guidance. I will miss working with him tremendously.”
In addition to his strong dedication to serving the County’s public sector, Christiansen’s passion for supporting youth and families has guided his professional path and life-long volunteerism. He co-founded the Chaffee County Boys & Girls Clubs and the Chaffee County Mentors, served as Chaffee County Build A Generation board member for 7 years and helped initiate the Chaffee County Family Youth Initiatives program in 1998.
“I have seen a great deal of change within Chaffee during my three decades here,” Christiansen shared. “Since I started with the county, our population has increased by more than 70%, schools have expanded markedly, many new neighborhoods have grown and flourished and the resulting demands on county services have grown substantially. However, the constants throughout this whole period have been the incredible spirit of our citizens and our community-minded approach to shared challenges, as well as the tremendous support I’ve received from the commissioners, my colleagues, and especially my family. It’s been an honor to have dedicated my career here, and I look forward to seeing the next generation of leaders help Chaffee County thrive.”
The county and BOCC plan to initiate a national search for the director of General Administration position by early January.
