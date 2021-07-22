Chaffee County commissioners voted July 14 to accept a proposed settlement in the Purdue Pharma opioid suit.
Chaffee County is among 600,000 creditors in the suit, 6,000 of which are local governments.
The issue was presented as an emergency issue and added to the special commissioners meeting last Wednesday due to the timeline of the settlement, which is currently in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of New York.
Deputy County Attorney Miles Cottom presented the proposal outline to commissioners.
Cottom said there is a proposed settlement on the table to allow Purdue Pharma to declare Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
The case is separate from other opioid cases the county or state may be involved in.
The settlement would come with certain settlement provisions. The attorneys, Motley-Rice, who represent a large majority of the creditors in the case have asked the individuals who have filed cases to provide guidance as to whether they accept the proposed settlement.
The proposed settlement effectively would allow Purdue Pharma to declare Chapter 11 bankruptcy and transition into a new organization that would be owned indirectly by the creditors, for the express purpose of winding up the company’s affairs and ultimately selling it.
As part of the settlement approximately $4.5 billion would be placed in a national abatement trust that would effectively take over the company until it is sold.
The abatement trust is projected to grow to about $5 to $6 billion, which would later be distributed to creditors.
The case is set to be heard Aug. 10.
