Cottonwood Pass traffic numbers were down for the second year in a row in 2022.
Data collected on the two radar speed limit signs near Rainbow Lake shows that, since 2020, westbound traffic on Cottonwood Pass has declined slightly.
Though 151,895 vehicles headed toward the Gunnison County side of the pass, that dropped to 136,624 in 2021 and 136,496 in 2022.
Eastbound traffic toward Buena Vista saw a slight boost to 149,385 in 2021 from 2020’s 144,939, but numbers came back down to 144,942 in 2022.
Overall, traffic total counts have gradually declined since 2020.
During the pandemic year, 296,090 vehicles traveled the pass. 2021 numbers dropped to 286,090, and 2022 came in at 281, 438.
All 3 years, however, Labor Day brought the largest crowds, reaching a daily average of 3,567 per day.
Cottonwood Pass opened for seasonal traffic May 27 and closed Nov. 7, 2022.
Chaffee County Road and Bridge started collecting data on Cottonwood Pass in August 2019 after the completion of the Cottonwood Pass paving project that now extends down the Gunnison County side.
