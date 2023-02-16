As new housing developments and builds move forward in Buena Vista, relevant businesses are growing in tandem with them.
The town of Buena Vista saw 43 new licenses issued to construction companies, contracting businesses, electric and plumbing and HVAC companies in 2022 along with 108 renewals, a jump from 27 new companies in 2021 when 100 renewed.
Ted Leighty, CEO of the Colorado Home Builder’s Association, said these trends are common across the state.
“Across the state, our membership is increasing both on the builder and on the associate side,” he said. Associates are folks involved in the industry who may not be builders, such as social media representatives, attorneys or engineers.
“It leans in favor of the Front Range, for sure, because that’s where the lion’s share of the activity is, but we have seen also an uptick in what we call our at-large members.”
At-large members join the CHBA as they don’t have a local HBA. Eagle and Chaffee counties, for example, don’t have local associations.
“We have now 12 or 13, where we’ve hovered around two to four in my tenure,” Leighty said. “We encourage them to join local associations that are even nearby because it’s just another added level of service from their local associations. So I’m seeing it definitely more on the Front Range, but we’ve seen, throughout the mountain communities along the west slope, our membership increasing.”
In addition to growth, Leighty says the CHBA’s membership is also starting to trend a bit younger. CHBA has been focusing on workforce development, with individual programs for building careers beginning to expand in Denver and across the state.
“Our skilled trades (demographic) is aging pretty fast, they’re upper 50s. We’ve done a pretty poor job of replacing that labor, and there’s a lot of culprits,” Leighty said. “We’ve seen a younger (CHBA membership) demographic coming in both on the builder and on the associate side. … We’ve seen more solar energy companies become members in the last couple of years, so we’re seeing more in that space.”
Leighty also said that, for now, their membership does predominately lean toward single-family detached and townhome builders, as well as condo developers. However, they are seeing emerging trends to build for rent.
“It’s not just building apartments, it’s building single-family detached townhomes that are meant to be for rent,” he said. “That’s been an emerging segment of the industry. Some of our members have become contractors for those companies.”
Buena Vista also issued 23 new licenses for shopping and retail businesses in 2022 (93 renewed), slightly up from the 20 new licenses issued in 2021 (90 renewed).
The personal services category, which covers everything from laundromats and yard waste removal to jewelry repair and cosmetology, also increased from 86 licenses in 2021 to 101 in 2022.
A report released by the University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold found that in the fourth quarter of 2022, Colorado recorded 48,806 new entity filings, the largest quarter in the history of the Quarterly Business and Economic Indicators report. Filings increased by 37.2% year-over-year and 11.8% from quarter-over-quarter.
However, the report also saw delinquencies and dissolutions rise from 2021. There were 13,293 dissolutions in Q4, up 17% year-over-year and 14.5% from the previous quarter.
Existing renewals remained positive, increasing 2.9% (171,210 renewals) in Q4 year-over-year and 4.5% quarter-over-quarter.
“Colorado has continued our upward economic trajectory,” said Griswold. “With another strong year of employment gains and continued job growth, new business entity filings growing at a record pace and inflation diminishing faster than the national average, Colorado continues to lead when it comes to owning and operating a business.”
Statewide, inflation improved but stayed high. December 2022 employment growth in the state increased 3.7% (104,700 jobs) year-over-year, good for eighth-best in the nation.
The largest annual percentage of increases came from other services, professional and business services and leisure and hospitality. Additionally, high labor force participation is reducing Colorado’s unemployment rate, which fell to 3.3% in December.
