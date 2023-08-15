Park County — Work is underway to replace an 85-year-old bridge on CO 9, at the base of Hoosier Pass, north of Alma.
Located between County Roads 6 and 4 (mile 71.5), the current bridge is structurally deficient and functionally obsolete. The Colorado Department of Transportation is replacing it with an aluminum box culvert, including aluminum headwalls and wingwalls to expedite construction, minimize traffic impacts and maintain safety for the traveling public.
Traffic Impacts
- August 15 – 18: Shoulder closures.
- August 21 – September 6 (No weekend work or over Labor Day Weekend): Alternating single-lane traffic during daylight hours.
- Beginning at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, CO 9 will be closed to through traffic north of Alma between County Road 6 and County Road 4. The closure continues until 6 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14.
Detour route: Motorists will be required to use U.S. 24, CO 91 and I-70. Local residents still will be able to access their property.
Closing Highway 9 for seven days allows the contractor to get in and out of the area in minimum time, decreases project costs and reduces impacts on wetlands, wildlife habitats and migration patterns. Keeping the highway open would require approximately 90 days of one-lane, alternating traffic.
Before the closure, CDOT conducted outreach to various local agencies and organizations to receive approval for the closure. The project team has and will continue coordinating with all impacted communities leading up to and during the closure.
