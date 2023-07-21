Choose Life Toymakers, a local nonprofit, uses scrap wood for our toys.
Twenty-five volunteers over the course of 3 years logged over 3,300 hours to make the 8,000 toys.
We have given over 7,700 of those. We gave away a record 570 toys during the Freedom Fest in McPhelemy Park this past Fourth of July.
Our nonprofit is expanding. Recently we added 24 square feet to the toy workshop to better accommodate our equipment and volunteers.
For more information on Choose Life Toymakers, visit chooselifetoymakers.com
